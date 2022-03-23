Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Expanded TV Promotion Now Part of Product Launch Campaigns
We have TV segments on shows that can reach more than 100 million TV households.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International announced plans this week to expand its TV promotional campaigns for health and wellness brands seeking to launch products in the U.S.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“We added TV promotion to our marketing mix last year through our sister company, InHealth Media,” said Gould, CEO and Founder of both IHM and NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “We have had great success. Our clients love the segments that air. It is an effective marketing platform to introduce our clients’ health and wellness products to American consumers.”
Gould said the lifestyle TV shows NPI uses air regionally or nationwide.
“We have TV segments on shows that can reach more than 100 million TV households,” Gould added.
NPI’s clients are domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty brands that have new products they want to launch in the U.S.
“Rolling out new products to American consumers is a big undertaking, but we try to simplify the process by providing all the professional services brands need to launch products in the U.S.,” Gould said. “With NPI and IHM, we have all the services in-house that brands need.
“Because we control all aspects of the product launch, our clients receive strategic and coordinated campaigns,” Gould said. “They don’t have to hire a marketing agency or a sales team. They don’t have to oversee multiple vendors with different deadlines.”
NPI and IHM provide health and wellness brands with a one-stop, turnkey operation that is effective and cost-efficient.
NPI’s and IHM’s services are part of Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” system, which brings all the services under one centralized command that emphasizes speed to market and affordability.
“We save our clients thousands of dollars by keeping the product launch under the NPI banner,” Gould said.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
