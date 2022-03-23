Litter Pickup Next Week on I-81 in Franklin County

PennDOT crews to remove litter throughout I-81 corridor in Franklin County

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT maintenance crews are scheduled to pick up litter next week on I-81 in Franklin County.

Weather permitting, litter cleanup activities will be at various locations throughout the entire I-81 corridor in Franklin County from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM Monday, March 28 through Thursday, March 31. Litter pickup may be performed around the interstate ramps during the same hours on Friday, April 1.

There will be no traffic impacts. However, motorists should be alert and watch for PennDOT workers and vehicles operating near the roadway.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.