Litter Pickup Next Week on I-81 in Franklin County

PennDOT crews to remove litter throughout I-81 corridor in Franklin County
Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT maintenance crews are scheduled to pick up litter next week on I-81 in Franklin County.
Weather permitting, litter cleanup activities will be at various locations throughout the entire I-81 corridor in Franklin County from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM Monday, March 28 through Thursday, March 31. Litter pickup may be performed around the interstate ramps during the same hours on Friday, April 1.
There will be no traffic impacts. However, motorists should be alert and watch for PennDOT workers and vehicles operating near the roadway.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
