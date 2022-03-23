The Green Insider Goes Gumbo for its 100th Episode

The podcast has established itself as one of the premier content destinations in the energy space.

We've grown and improved the show over these last 100 episodes by providing superb content with quality sound and even better guests.” — Fred Davis

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Insider is all about sustainability.

Launched back on June 18, 2020 amid a Coronavirus outbreak that had paralyzed the way the world worked, The Green Insider was the marketing tool from renewable tech startup eRENEWABLE designed to educate the masses on the rapidly evolving world of renewable energy and its role in the burgeoning Energy Transition.

More than 21 months and 99 episodes later, The Green Insider has established itself as one of the premier interview-style podcasts in the energy space thanks to its hosts, eRENEWABLE’s own Fred Davis and co-founder and CEO, Mike Nemer.

“It’s hard to believe that 22 months ago I had never listened to a podcast,” said Nemer, who along with Davis are both University of Kansas graduates and the two initially crossed paths through a Twitter exchange. “And now, we are dropping our 100th episode.”

The 100th episode features Data Gumbo’s Senior Vice President Mike Matthews and will be released on Thursday, March 24th. Matthews and the Data Gumbo team were thrilled for the opportunity to partner with the podcast for its special occasion.

"Sitting down with The Green Insider Team as part of their 100th episode to discuss the massive benefits that the Industrial Internet of Things, smart contracts and what blockchain can bring to the equation was an excellent opportunity to prove straightforward methods for tackling ESG reporting struggles,” said Matthews.

The 100 episodes are no small feat considering a 2018 podcast study from Dan Misener indicated the average podcast lifespan is six months and produces eight episodes. Recent statistics from Amplifi Media also detail the podcasting grind, reporting that of the roughly 2M podcasts listed in 2021, only 720K of those, or 36 percent, have produced 10 episodes or more.

“It’s been a labor of love,” said Davis, a former Houston sports radio host. "We've grown and improved the show over these last 100 episodes by providing superb content with quality sound and even better guests.”

The podcast has featured a wide range of guests from all over the energy spectrum, including Sunnova CEO John Berger, Engie President Ken Robinson, 8 Rivers Co-Founder & Exec. Chair Bill Brown, Project Canary CEO Chris Romer and Beth Vaughan, Exec. Director from Cal-CCA, to name a few.

The show has also been keen on partnerships, including producing the Bi-Weekly NAEMA News Minute with the North American Energy Markets Association and their most recent project, an 8-part series, “Coogs Energizing the Energy Transition” with The University of Houston’s Energy group.

“The show has not only not only served as a marketing tool,” said Nemer, “but it has exceeded our expectations regarding the education it provides our listeners on renewables, sustainability, and ESG.”

As the show continues to build momentum, Davis and Nemer said they have no plans of slowing down with plenty of guests and specials lined up as they steer the conversation to discuss the latest and greatest of the Energy Transition. The Green Insider releases one to two episodes per week and can be found on the company’s web site, erenewable.com as well as Apple, Spotify and Google.

About eRENEWABLE

eRENEWABLE LLC. brings best-in-class auction technology to the renewable space to expedite and modernize the VPPA, PPA and battery storage spaces while providing our customers with competitive, real-time pricing. We also feature a global Renewable Services network that can provide your company with a holistic, clean energy approach that is honest, affordable, provides a solid ROI and most importantly – helps the planet. Learn more at www.erenewable.com.

About Data Gumbo

Data Gumbo is the smart contract company trusted by global industrial enterprises. The only network of enterprises and their customers, suppliers and vendors that successfully incorporates real-time sensor level and field data to validate transactions, GumboNet™ reduces costs by more than 10% for all network members by automatically eliminating payment delays, disputes and complicated reconciliations. Visit us at www.datagumbo.com.

