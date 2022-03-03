eRENEWABLE Teams with University of Houston for Podcast Project

The Green Insider Podcast

Houston-based startup and UH to showcase young energy leaders through 8-part podcast series through 'The Green Insider' in a first for both organizations.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Green Insider is going Red.

The University of Houston Energy and The UH Energy Coalition is partnering with eRENEWABLE and The Green Insider Podcast for an inaugural podcast showcase and competition of eight University of Houston students who are making a difference in the energy sector through their studies and extracurricular activities while demonstrating the values and exceptionalism of being a Cougar. The eight-part series, which begins March 23rd, will crown a winner in late April at a live event held on the UH campus.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Green Insider Podcast and the UH Energy Coalition, one of the largest and most dynamic student groups on campus,” said UH Chief Energy Officer Ramanan Krishnamoorti.

“This podcast series and competition is an opportunity for our students who have an insight and unique perspective into the energy industry and the energy transition to be showcased and celebrated.”

The Green Insider, powered by eRENEWABLE, is a podcast that focuses on thought leaders and disruptors leading the way in renewable energy and The Energy Transition. The Green Insider is hosted by Fred Davis and co-hosted by eRENEWABLE CEO and co-founder Mike Nemer.

Nemer, who helped found what is now The Gutierrez Management Institute at the UH Bauer School of Business in 2002 and put his son through UH, jumped at the chance to team with UH again.

“Allowing eRENEWABLE and The Green Insider to provide an opportunity for future leaders to have a voice in the energy space is important for their development and the energy sector,” said Nemer. “Collaborating with these promising young professionals and hearing their stories is truly special. We thank Dr. Krishnamoorti and his staff for their faith in our product and their commitment to making this a success.”

The project begins this week with a campus-wide search effort to attract participants and to solicit student suggestions to officially title the series through a ‘Name the Campaign’ contest. Afriaa Nasir, Vice Chair of Corporate Relations for The Energy Coalition, and Neha Bhat, Chair of The Energy Coalition, are spearheading the marketing, application and campaign-naming processes on campus.

Nasir, Bhat and Davis will announce the eight participants on March 18th. The initial episode with Krishnamoorti, Nasir and Bhat will air on The Green Insider March 23rd introducing the series and competition. The series will begin airing the participants’ episodes with two per week starting on March 29th running though April 21st. The live event concluding the series is slated for the last week of April.

While the prizes are still being finalized, both Nasir and Bhat are expecting no shortage of incredible students wanting to take part in what promises to be a special and potentially annual event.

“I’m excited for UH students to have the opportunity to express their unique perspectives surrounding the energy transition through the podcast series for the first time ever,” said Bhat, a graduate student at UH working on her master’s in accounting. “The future is clear, it's green. We as Coogs are the future leaders and should continue to pioneer the story for a sustainable future.”

Nasir, an undergraduate who will graduate in May with a degree in electrical engineering, has been enthusiastic about the project from its inception.

“'With the help of eRENEWABLE and on behalf of the Energy Coalition and UH Energy, I am excited to provide UH students the unique opportunity to express their ideas regarding the transition to clean energy,” said Nasir. “Participating in the podcast series will help solidify our position as the energy university, sitting in the heart of the energy capital of the world. Go Coogs!”

About eRENEWABLE & The Green Insider

eRENEWABLE LLC. brings best-in-class auction technology to the renewable space to expedite and modernize the VPPA, PPA and battery storage spaces while providing our customers with competitive, real-time pricing. We also feature a global Renewable Services network that can provide your company with a holistic, clean energy approach that is honest, affordable, provides a solid ROI and most importantly – helps the planet. Our podcast, The Green Insider, helps to educate and inform with thought leaders and disrupters pacing The Energy Transition. It can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and www.erenewable.com.

About UH Energy and The University of Houston Energy Coalition

UH Energy brings together faculty, students and industry to meet a number of key goals: providing a trained workforce and technical leadership, researching and developing hydrocarbons and alternative energy sources, setting regulatory and public policy, and devising commercialization pathways and other business practices, as well as promoting technology incubation.

The University of Houston Energy Coalition is the first collaborative environment that fosters multidisciplinary communication and collaborations among various colleges and organizations. It is the largest student organization on the UH Campus with more than 9000 members. It features more than 34 student organizations that are part of the coalition and they are a one-stop-outlet to a wide variety of multidisciplinary opinions.