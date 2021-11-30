RENEWABLE TECH STARTUP ON THE MOVE

eRENEWABLE caps off productive year by headquartering in technology-themed working space in Houston's Galleria Area.

It’s an exciting time for us right now being in the middle of The Energy Transition and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to network with other Cannon entrepreneurs.” — Mike Nemer

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renewable energy tech startup is moving its headquarters to The Cannon co-working network and will base its operations at the Sports + Media Uptown Houston location. The Cannon’s Uptown location, 5353 W. Alabama, also promotes its dedication as ‘The Global Home for Sports and Media Technology,” which was a key factor in eRENEWABLE taking its talents to The Cannon. In addition to the move, eRENEWABLE will begin recording its podcast, The Green Insider, at the Gow Media Studios inside The Cannon.

“It’s an exciting time for us right now being in the middle of The Energy Transition and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to network with other Cannon entrepreneurs,” said Mike Nemer, CEO of eRENEWABLE and co-host of The Green Insider podcast. “Moving our podcast to the Gow Media studios immediately improves our podcast quality and now we can call one of the premier studios in Houston, home.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Mike and the eRENEWABLE team to the Gow Media and Cannon family and look forward to fresh and informative content from The Green Insider on a weekly basis,” said David Gow, founder and CEO of Gow Media.

2021 has been a productive year for eRENEWABLE as they formed a strategic partnership with energy software leader Intelometry in Q2. The partnership with Intelometry provides eRENEWABLE proprietary software for their auction platform that expedites and improves the PPA and VPPA process. In Q3, Nemer announced the addition of former California ISO CEO Steve Berberich to the company’s Board; and also added Climate 100, Power 50 and Stanford Energy Fellow Susanna Kass as an Executive Advisor.

“They have an expertise and experience that you just can’t find many places in this industry and to add them to our team is a huge opportunity for us and what we’re doing at eRENEWABLE moving forward,” said Nemer in October when the announcement was made official.

As for eRENEWABLE’s The Green Insider podcast, it has several thousand downloads through seventy episodes; with six more episodes slated for release in December. Led by host and Houston radio veteran Fred Davis alongside Nemer, the podcast also features the bi-weekly ‘NAEMA News Minute,’ a collaboration with the North American Energy Markets Association.

The Green Insider can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play and on the company site, erenew.net.

After some quality wins in 2021 and the year drawing to a close, Nemer and his team look to carry that momentum into 2022. “As with most startups, Year Three is particularly important to the long-term success of the firm,” said Nemer, “and we’re poised for liftoff.”

About eRENEWABLE

eRENEWABLE LLC. brings best-in-class auction technology to the renewable space to expedite and modernize the VPPA, PPA and battery storage spaces while providing our customers with competitive, real-time pricing. We also feature a global Renewable Services network that can provide your company with a holistic, clean energy approach that is honest, affordable, provides a solid ROI and most importantly – helps the planet. www.erenew.net