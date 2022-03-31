Temos - German Healthcare Accreditation Organization Expands Regional Efforts in Asia
Temos Quality Standards Now Conveniently Accessible with a New Office in ThailandBERGISCH GLADBACH, GERMANY, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- German healthcare accreditation pioneer, Temos International(Temos), announces collaboration with Mr. Henning Kalwa. With this expanding access to its prestigious International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (ISQuaEEA) accredited standards to the Asian markets.
Henning Kalwa will spearhead the Temos growth initiative in Southeast Asia and China out of the new regional office in Bangkok, Thailand.
Mr. Kalwa is a healthcare executive with more than 15 years of experience working closely with international hospitals, clinics, medical professionals, healthcare experts, and patients. Over the past decade, his goal has been to transform the healthcare industry into one that promotes value-based
and customer-centric care.
Henning Kalwa says: “The systems that support patient care are complex and error-prone. Unfortunately, many organizations lack a comprehensive method to make them less so. I hope that healthcare organizations will utilize Temos to guide their efforts to improve their service quality, safety, reliability, and effectiveness.”
“Treatment providers in Asia seek unique selling points to stand out in a very competitive Medical Tourism industry. Temos improves the quality of their services and, most importantly, builds trust with international medical travelers, assistance companies, and insurances. Henning Kalwa’s values, experience, and network in the region make him the perfect fit to accelerate Temos’ growth,” says Temos CEO Dr. Claudia Mika.
About Temos
Founded in 2010 in Germany, Temos International GmbH is a neutral and independent Healthcare Accreditation body that accredits treatment providers and medical travel coordinators worldwide to raise the quality of medical and non-clinical services for domestic and international patients. To learn more about how Temos accreditations can benefit your organization, contact Henning Kalwa at h.kalwa@temos-worldwide.com or visit www.temos-worldwide.com.
