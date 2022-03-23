Global Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market by Strand Structure, Component, Type, Operating System, End User and Region
The global electronic flight bag (EFB) market was valued at US$ 2,451.8 Million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% over the forecast period.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking at the present-day scenario, it is clearly evident that the electronic flight bag (EFB) market will continue to grow over the forecast period. The electronic flight bag (EFB) market is likely to be driven ahead by many factors including the strategic reduction in cost of fuel and maintenance. The costs of fuel can primarily be brought down by reducing the weight of the aircraft. More the weight, more it will affect in terms of fuel consumption and bringing threat to the environment. In order to cut down costs, several aviation companies have been appointing those pilots and staff who are on a leaner side of the weighing scale. The weight of an EFB also contributes significantly to the overall costs incurred. In normal scenarios, an EFB weighs somewhere between 0.6 to 2.3 kgs. With the help of technological advancements and accurate calculations, the amount of maintenance costs can definitely be brought down.
The COVID-19 pandemic has and is introducing many difficulties to many aircraft manufacturers across the planet, especially those relying on physical form of labour. As soon as pandemic began, majority of workers went back to their native places. This took place specifically in countries like India and China. The biggest hub of aircraft manufacturers and home to many leading market players including likes of Boeing, Thales, Honeywell, and others remains worst affected country from the COVID. The growth of the electronic flight bag (EFB) market took a hit following this as the region of North America has always dominated in terms of market share. According to a survey, nearly 80% of aircraft makers are of opinion that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact them in near future.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1106
Segmental Trend Analysis:
The global electronic flight bag (EFB) market was valued at US$ 2,451.8 Million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
It is the hardware segment that has generated most amount of revenue for the electronic flight bag (EFB) market in the year 2021.
On the basis of operating system, the electronic flight bag (EFB) market has been divided into iOS, Windows, Android and the others. Owing to the success of Apple’s iOS, the quantity of significant aircrafts across the globe have been relying heavily on the EFBs with the iOS operating system. This is the reason why the iOS segment accounts for highest market share in the year 2021. Another reason why iOS-based EFBs are successful is that this Apple-made operating system is considered safest. On the other hand, the success of android operating system developed by search engine giant Google has been unprecedented. Android brings an element of ease and hence majority of aircraft companies are turning towards EFBs working on Android operating system.
Regional Analysis:
Thanks to presence of many aircraft manufacturing giants and availability of all the resources, the region of North America dominated in terms of market share in 2021. Leading companies like Boeing are thriving in the region majorly because of support they have been receiving from the federal governments. On the other hand, the region of Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness growth at a faster rate, courtesy of booming aviation sector in countries like India and China. Several government initiatives like the Government of India's ‘Make in India' is proving extremely beneficial to the electronic flight bag (EFB) market in the region.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1106
The research report on Global Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
• We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)
Competitors:
The key players operating in the electronic flight bag (EFB) market are: -
• Astronautics Corporation of America
• AvMap Avionics System
• Boeing
• DextraData GmbH
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Jeppesen
• Logipad
• Ramco Systems.
• RocketRoute Ltd.
• Scandinavian Avionics A/S
• Thales Group
• UTC Aerospace Systems
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Segmentations:
The electronic flight bag (EFB) market has been segmented by component, type, operating system, end user which is further classified into respective countries:
Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• Hardware
• Class 1 EFB Systems
• Class 2 EFB Systems
• Class 3 EFB Systems
• Software
• Services
Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• Installed
• Portable
Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• iOS
• Windows
• Android
• Others
Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• Businesses Aviation
• Commercial Aviation
• Military/Government Aviation
Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth Electronic Flight Bag Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1106
Top Reports:
Global Aircraft Tugs Market – https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Aircraft-Tugs-Market-2021---2029-980
Global Aircraft Sensor Market – https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Aircraft-Sensor-Market-2019-2027-168
Global Blockchain In Telecom Market – https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Blockchain-In-Telecom-Market--2021---2029-881
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn