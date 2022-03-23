Lacy Younger Releases Video For Latest Single "A New Man"
Lacy Younger releases new single and video "A New Man" available now on all digital platforms and on YouTube.
See the video for "A New Man" now exclusively on YouTube @LacyYounger
The video is an outlet to share my story; no matter what was suffered... I am stronger for it, can laugh about it, and learned from it. My hope is I might inspire and empower others to do the same.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Passion and pain, it’s an age-old story, but you know what they say - ‘no guts, no glory.” ~ Lacy Younger, A New Man
— Lacy Younger
International recording artist Lacy Younger debuts the video for her latest single “A New Man” exclusively on YouTube@LacyYounger. Not only did Lacy write and co-produce the song, she wrote, directed, starred in, and edited the video proving there’s nothing this musical tour de force can’t do.
Lacy Younger is that rare artist who writes from the soul and sings from the gut. With her latest single “A New Man,” Lacy tells it like it is as she sings about the ups and downs of love and flying solo for too long. She does this with power and strength as a woman who knows what she wants and how to get it. The track is filled with pithy lyrics backed by searing guitars and a throbbing backbeat that delivers the crackling energy of the Rolling Stones gone punk.
“As a recording artist I am very hands-on with regard to every creative aspect of my art. I loved making this record, writing, producing it, mixing it, etc. I know exactly who I am, so I have a very clear vision as to how I want to express myself in every medium,” says Lacy. “Making the video for ‘A New Man’ was yet another outlet to share a bit of my story; no matter what was suffered… I am stronger for it, can laugh about it and learned from it. My hope is that I might inspire and empower others to do the same.”
Don’t be fooled by the song’s title and sassy attitude, "A New Man" is a song of self-discovery and reflection. As Lacy tells it, “when I was in the first stages of writing ‘A New Man’ the initial inspiration came from my unwillingness to date, my free spirit, my love of loner-hood and my intolerance for ‘angry men.’ It was tongue-in-check with rock and roll sass. Little did I know my introspection would grow even deeper. As the song developed, I soon began to question whether I had been using my independence as a shield, and my strength as a fortress through which no man could breech.”
Breaking cycles and finding balance is another theme running through the catchy tune. But it’s not all heavy. As a songwriter, Lacy is known for lyrics that are peppered with humor and fun. “I have a habit of making jokes when it comes to things that are painful…let’s face it, nothing is off limits when it comes to self-deprecation and making jokes about my life and things I have experienced,” says Lacy. “It’s so much more graceful than being a victim and a hell of a lot more fun.” This ability to touch upon a variety of life experiences in her music has earned her a loyal global following.
Lacy may sing about the uncertainty of her dating life but one thing is for sure, she’s a musical force to be reckoned with in the studio and on stage. She wrote and co-produced "A New Man" and gathered a stellar line-up of musicians including co-producer/engineer Bill Warner and guitar legend, the late J.T. Corenflos. The song was recorded at Omni Studios in Nashville.
“A New Man” opens the door for Lacy to do what she loves - play for her fans. She is planning a series of dates in the U.S. and Europe this spring and summer. The single is featured on the forthcoming album 'For The Record,' slated for release on April 13. The album is a labour of love, written and recorded over a few years whilst touring Europe and traveling back and forth between Lacy's home away from home in Nashville and her native hood in sunny, Southern California. The result is a collection of songs that drops you smack in the middle of Lacy’s on-going musical adventure filled with tunes that paint the story of one woman’s colorful life journey.
