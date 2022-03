Royalton Barracks / Injury Crash / Case # 22B2001054

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2001054

TROOPER: Ambrose Wigglesworth

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2022 0100hrs

STREET: Interstate 89 (Northbound)

TOWN: Sharon

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 9

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Raymond Popailo

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 20th, at approximately 0053 hours, Vermont State Police along with Hartford Fire Department, Sharon Fire Department, Hannover Ambulance, and White River Valley Ambulance responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 89 (Northbound) in Sharon. The vehicle left the roadway, traveled up a rock embankment, flipped, and landed off the roadway on its roof. The operator and passenger (Joseph Tardif) were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries. Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

