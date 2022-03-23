AMAZ Yerba Mate Energy Tea Ranked Top 5 Standout Emerging Brand and Top Beverage at Natural Products Expo West
AMAZ Yerba Mate + Amazon Adaptogens energy tea achieves top 5 brand recognition being the top beverage at 2022 Expo West Pitch Slam
Thank you to New Hope Network for an unforgettable event, and for allowing us to share our story.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAZ, a California-based Yerba Mate beverage startup built around the support of regeneration and biodiversity in the Amazon rainforest, recently placed top five of all brands making the top beverage brand, at the Natural Products Expo West Pitch Slam competition in Anaheim, California this month.
— Demian Moraru, Co-Founder and CMO of AMAZ
With more than 3,000 exhibitors and 60,000 attendees, AMAZ stood out as an innovative up-and-coming natural brand and was selected as a finalist in the Pitch Slam competition.
“We are honored and grateful for the recognition by Natural Products Expo West as a leading innovative brand in the industry among many other impressive brands competing for the same title,” said Gustavo Nader, Co-Founder and CEO of AMAZ. “It was an incredible experience and we are proud to share our company’s story and natural beverage products with the world.”
The recognition of AMAZ as the top beverage brand in the Natural Products Expo West Pitch Slam is a significant achievement, demonstrating the substantial impact AMAZ has made in the beverage industry in a short amount of time.
AMAZ recently announced its partnership with beverage incubator L.A. Libations and further expansion in the California market with products available at Sprouts Farmers Markets, Central Market, Lazy Acres, Erewhon Market, and available at more than 100 foodservice locations.
The company also maintains a successful e-commerce presence d2c on liveamaz.com, amazon.com, and GoPuff for 30-minute delivery.
The concept was created by Brazilian co-founders Gustavo Nader and Demian Moraru to offer a better-for-you energy drink while promoting reforestation and environmental conservation in the Amazon rainforest. The beverages are available in Acai Blueberry, Lemon Ginger and Peach Mango and contain superfoods and adaptogens that promote natural energy, focus and immunity.
“Thank you to New Hope Network for an unforgettable event, and for allowing us to share our story about how our natural beverage products support regenerative agroforestry and create a sustainable and diverse farm economy that regenerates degraded lands, reduces deforestation and mitigates climate change,” said Demian Moraru, Co-Founder and CMO of AMAZ. “We are making history, and to see it validated by leaders within the industry inspires us to continue our efforts to expand and further our mission.”
AMAZ has partnered with Origens Brasil®, an internationally awarded ethical trade and quality assurance initiative, to sustainably source the Yanomami Mushrooms from the Amazon rainforest with exclusivity for beverages. In addition, the startup has committed two percent of all its sales to support the seeding of native forests in the Amazon through a collaboration with Xingu Seeds Network.
Learn more about AMAZ and how it’s contributing to a healthier planet at https://liveamaz.com/
About Amazon Super Plants
Amazon Super Plants (AMAZ) is a California-based startup beverage company built around regenerative agroforestry and the support of biodiversity in the Amazon rainforest. In partnership with Origens Brasil®, AMAZ sources sustainable ingredients across priority preservation areas in the Amazon region to create organic, naturally sweetened Yerba Mate sparkling tea beverages. The company donates 2% of its sales to support the seeding of native forests in the Amazon through a collaboration with Xingu Seeds Network. For more information, visit liveamaz.com and follow along on social media @liveamaz.
