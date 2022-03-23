Agency Alliances Earn YouAppi Top 10 on AppsFlyer’s Performance Index for Remarketing
YouAppi’s Focus on Global Growth in New Markets and Agency Relationships Boosted Company Success in 2021SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouAppi, a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world’s largest app publishers and brands, was named one of AppsFlyer’s top Mobile Remarketing Companies across multiple categories in AppsFlyer’s latest bi-annual Performance Index.
The index is the first complete index of the post-ATT era and ranks the top media sources in mobile advertising based on their ability to deliver high quality users and retention, at scale. YouAppi received multiple high quality rankings, including #6 in North America Gaming, #7 in North America Non-Gaming and #8 overall for categories in North America. It also debuted a new ranking of #11 in LATAM across all categories.
“One of the changes we have noticed in the mobile app space is that users are consciously loyal to an app as the result of remarketing” says Moshe Vaknin, CEO and Founder of YouAppi. “I am honored that YouAppi is once again on the index. It is a real testament to our team’s dedication and to their ability to seamlessly adapt and thrive in a time of massive change in the industry.”
AppsFlyer’s Performance Index, a prestigious industry benchmark, helps recognize the industry leaders within mobile advertising. The 2022 Edition Index analyzed over 600 media sources and over 18,000 apps across 11 regions and 40 app categories— a significantly larger data base than previous indexes. Other honorees this year included Meta, Google, Twitter, and TikTok.
YouAppi has significantly increased its efforts in gaming and non-gaming categories through growth and scale in app remarketing. The company’s success is driven by both volume in the non-gaming category as well as quality in the gaming category for North America. YouAppi’s increased agency alliance is also helping to boost the company’s presence in Latin America and the Index reflects this increase.
“The number of new apps is increasing year after year. Standing out and increasing retention after an app has acquired the user for long term value should be a key KPI for every marketer,” notes Nancy Roberts, CMO and Managing Director of North America. “We respond smartly to accomplish this with YouAppi’s retargeting capabilities. The index affirms our evolving programmatic and creative strategies and what we’ve been building.”
ABOUT YOUAPPI
YouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world’s largest app publishers and brands. From programmatic user acquisition to retention via app remarketing and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi’s proven proprietary app remarketing technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients. Headquartered in CA, YouAppi has local teams in every major market worldwide, including EMEA, APAC, and the US. YouAppi is ranked a top 10 remarketing company on the Appsflyer 2021 index, 21st on the 2021 Inc. 500 Regional California list of fastest-growing California-based private companies, 15th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area 2018 list, and 4th on the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017 list. To learn more, visit www.youappi.com.
