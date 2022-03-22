Missouri Celebrates National Agriculture Week

JEFFERSON CITY —

This week, the Missouri Department of Agriculture celebrates the state’s position nationally in agriculture production. Missouri is home to 95,000 farms, employs nearly 460,000 people in agriculture, forestry and related industries, and has an estimated economic impact of $93.7 billion. Agriculture remains the state’s number one economic driver, supporting both rural and urban communities from farm to fork.

“We are excited to celebrate National Agriculture Week, and we are proud that the industry remains alive and well in the Show-Me State,” Governor Mike Parson said. “As a third-generation farmer, I’m committed to ensuring the next generations have the same opportunities we’ve had. We have a solid foundation in this state, and through initiatives like workforce development, infrastructure, rural broadband, and others, we can help Missouri agriculture continue to thrive into the future.”

Missouri agriculture continues to advance through the agriculture technology industry in our state. St. Louis is home to the world’s largest concentration of plant scientists and the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor represents more than half of total worldwide animal health, diagnostics and pet food sales. The Corridor represents a large concentration of animal health industry assets.

“We are always excited to celebrate Missouri farmers and ranchers,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Their hard work maintains the state’s position nationally and ensures a bright future for the next generation of Missouri agriculturalists.”

Missouri agriculture ranks in the top 10 nationally in the following categories:

Number of farms – 2nd Hay production – 2nd Beef cow inventory – 3rd Rice production – 4th Goat inventory – 5th Turkey inventory – 6th Soybean production – 6th Hog inventory – 6th Cotton production – 6th Broiler chicken inventory – 9th Corn production – 9th Horse & pony inventory – 10th

To learn more about Missouri’s rankings nationwide and economic impact, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.

Missouri will celebrate National Ag Day March 22 alongside the Agriculture Council of America (ACA). The ACA set the 2022 National Ag Day theme to be “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.” Register for the virtual ACA Ag Day event at agday.org.