A tractor-trailer hauling manure overturned on the southbound connecting ramp in Scarborough this morning, closing it for several hours as authorities worked to remove the big-rig. On March 22, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m., a tractor-trailer hauling manure failed to negotiate the southbound ramp. Troopers cited the driver, Brian Raymond, 32, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, with failure to maintain lane and operating a handheld device while driving. The southbound ramp which connects I-295 with the Maine Turnpike was shut down for several hours while the rig was removed from the roadway. Traffic was re-routed via Portland. The ramp was re-opened around 1:30 p.m.