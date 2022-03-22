Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet March 24

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Thursday, March 24, 2022, for an education session at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information regarding electric vehicles.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email at Commission Secretary.