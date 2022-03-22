Submit Release
News Search

There were 970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,183 in the last 365 days.

Gov. cox signs 21 bills, vetoes one bill of the 2022 General Legislative Session

Tags: Bills

SALT LAKE CITY (March 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 21 bills. The governor also vetoed one bill. This brings the total number of signed or vetoed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 143. Information on these bills can be found below. You can learn more about other bills from this session here.

  • HB10: Lane Filtering Amendments
  • HB36: Insurance Amendments
  • HB63: COVID-19 Vaccine Exemptions
  • HB67: Voter Roll Maintenance Amendments
  • HB90: Transparency in Lobbying and Disclosures Amendments
  • HB91: Financial Disclosures Amendments
  • HB96: Government Records Fee Amendments
  • HB101: Rural Coworking and Innovation Center Grant Program Amendments
  • HB267: Campaign Finance Amendments
  • HB313: Election Security Amendments
  • HB449: Bereavement Leave Modifications
  • HCR21: Concurrent Resolution Concerning the Conflict in Ukraine
  • SB11: Local Election Amendments
  • SB12: Property Tax Appeals Process Amendments
  • SB15: Department of Government Operations
  • SB19: Elections Revisions
  • SB63: Bereavement Leave Amendments
  • SB64: Identification for Vehicle Registration Amendments
  • SB172: Higher Education Student Assistance Amendments
  • SB181: Parental Representation Amendments
  • SB194: Medical Rationing Amendments

Gov. Cox also vetoed HB11 and sent an explanatory letter to the House and Senate, which is attached here.

  • HB11: Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities

Download a copy of this press release here.

###

You just read:

Gov. cox signs 21 bills, vetoes one bill of the 2022 General Legislative Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.