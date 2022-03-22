Gov. cox signs 21 bills, vetoes one bill of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 21 bills. The governor also vetoed one bill. This brings the total number of signed or vetoed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 143. Information on these bills can be found below. You can learn more about other bills from this session here.

HB10: Lane Filtering Amendments

HB36: Insurance Amendments

HB63: COVID-19 Vaccine Exemptions

HB67: Voter Roll Maintenance Amendments

HB90: Transparency in Lobbying and Disclosures Amendments

HB91: Financial Disclosures Amendments

HB96: Government Records Fee Amendments

HB101: Rural Coworking and Innovation Center Grant Program Amendments

HB267: Campaign Finance Amendments

HB313: Election Security Amendments

HB449: Bereavement Leave Modifications

HCR21: Concurrent Resolution Concerning the Conflict in Ukraine

SB11: Local Election Amendments

SB12: Property Tax Appeals Process Amendments

SB15: Department of Government Operations

SB19: Elections Revisions

SB63: Bereavement Leave Amendments

SB64: Identification for Vehicle Registration Amendments

SB172: Higher Education Student Assistance Amendments

SB181: Parental Representation Amendments

SB194: Medical Rationing Amendments

Gov. Cox also vetoed HB11 and sent an explanatory letter to the House and Senate, which is attached here.

HB11: Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities

Download a copy of this press release here.

###