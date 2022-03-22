Gov. cox signs 21 bills, vetoes one bill of the 2022 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 21 bills. The governor also vetoed one bill. This brings the total number of signed or vetoed pieces of legislation from the 2022 General Legislative Session to 143. Information on these bills can be found below. You can learn more about other bills from this session here.
- HB10: Lane Filtering Amendments
- HB36: Insurance Amendments
- HB63: COVID-19 Vaccine Exemptions
- HB67: Voter Roll Maintenance Amendments
- HB90: Transparency in Lobbying and Disclosures Amendments
- HB91: Financial Disclosures Amendments
- HB96: Government Records Fee Amendments
- HB101: Rural Coworking and Innovation Center Grant Program Amendments
- HB267: Campaign Finance Amendments
- HB313: Election Security Amendments
- HB449: Bereavement Leave Modifications
- HCR21: Concurrent Resolution Concerning the Conflict in Ukraine
- SB11: Local Election Amendments
- SB12: Property Tax Appeals Process Amendments
- SB15: Department of Government Operations
- SB19: Elections Revisions
- SB63: Bereavement Leave Amendments
- SB64: Identification for Vehicle Registration Amendments
- SB172: Higher Education Student Assistance Amendments
- SB181: Parental Representation Amendments
- SB194: Medical Rationing Amendments
Gov. Cox also vetoed HB11 and sent an explanatory letter to the House and Senate, which is attached here.
- HB11: Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities
