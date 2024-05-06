NEWS ADVISORY: Govs. Cox, Polis to hold virtual news conference on National Guard proposal

NEWS ADVISORY

May 5, 2024

Contact:

Jennifer Napier-Pearce

Office of the Governor

(801) 631-0707, jnp@utah.gov

Gov. Cox to hold virtual press conference on DOD proposals denying governor authority over National Guard

SALT LAKE CITY (May 5, 2024) – National Governors Association (NGA) Chair Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Vice Chair Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will meet with credentialed members of the media via Zoom to field questions regarding recent legislative proposals that endanger or deny the full and legitimate authority of governors to act in the capacity of Commander-in-Chief to their respective National Guard across states and territories.

WHO:

NGA Chair Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

NGA Vice Chair Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

WHAT: Virtual Press Conference on National Guard Assets

WHEN: Monday, May 6, 1:45 p.m. MT

WHERE: https://nga-org.zoom.us/j/91037366964

Credentialed members of the media can contact Eric Wohlschlegel at EWohlschlegel@nga.org for additional details and to register for the virtual press conference.

In a recent letter sent to Secretary of Defense (DOD) Lloyd Austin, 53 governors from U.S. States, Commonwealths and Territories called for the immediate discontinuation of legislative proposal (LP480) that would weaken or eliminate governor authority over the National Guard and threaten readiness and operational efficacy of their units. The letter, in part reads:

“Legislation that sidesteps, eliminates or otherwise reduces Governors’ authority within their states and territories undermines longstanding partnerships, precedence, military readiness and operational efficacy. This action also negatively affects the important relationships between Governors and DOD at a time when we need to have full trust and confidence between the two to meet the growing threats posed by the era of strategic competition as well as natural disasters. LP480 also poses a threat to the careers of state-based service members who will be forced to choose between state service or continuing in their current field at a time when there are already significant recruitment challenges. An action like this will violate the trust of the brave women and men who have volunteered to serve our states and our nation.”

