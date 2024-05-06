Submit Release
Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered after the passing of Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser


May 6, 2024 

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered after the passing of Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser 

SALT LAKE CITY (May 6, 2024 ) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of the passing of Sgt. Bill Hooser of the Santaquin Police Department who died in the line of duty. 

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning immediately on Monday, May 6 and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. The Governor’s Office will send an additional notice indicating when flags may be returned to the full-staff position. 

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.

