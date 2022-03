Gov. Spencer Cox calls a Special Legislative Session to address issues associated with H.B. 11

SALT LAKE CITY (March 22, 2022) — Today Gov. Spencer Cox issued a call for a Special Legislative Session to consider financial and legal issues regarding House Bill 11, Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities. The call is set for 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Utah State Capitol. The proclamation is attached. […]