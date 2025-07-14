Gov. Cox to hold press conference on defending land and liberty

What: Gov. Cox will hold a press conference on efforts to safeguard Utah’s land, liberty, and strategic interests from foreign influence that undermines state and national security. When: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Where: Palmyra, UT (Coordinates) Who: Gov. Cox

|Rep. Candice Pierucci

State and local leaders

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.