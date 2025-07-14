Gov. Cox to hold press conference on defending land and liberty
What:
Gov. Cox will hold a press conference on efforts to safeguard Utah’s land, liberty, and strategic interests from foreign influence that undermines state and national security.
When:
2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Where:
Palmyra, UT (Coordinates)
Who:
Gov. Cox
|Rep. Candice Pierucci
State and local leaders
