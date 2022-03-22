NDDOT extends load restriction order for areas of east-central North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Load restrictions will be extended on North Dakota highways in the east-central region beginning Wednesday, March 23, at 7 a.m. CT.

Motorists can find detailed information on load restriction orders by visiting www.dot.nd.gov/loadlimitinfo.asp.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

