Training on Camp Guernsey will cause noise hazard for surrounding community

Training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center’s North Training Area will cause significant noise hazards for the surrounding community, from April 5-7.

For more information, please call Mr. Rob Cain at 307-836-7834 or 2nd Lt. Jamie Bridenstine at 307-836-7771, or look for updates on the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center Facebook page, found here: https://www.facebook.com/ CampGuernseyJTC/.