Red Carpet Black History Month Continues In April
Queens Underground International Film Festival presents its 3rd Annual International Black History Month Film Festival in April
excited to see the premiere of “Little Satchmo”, a documentary created by Louis Armstrong’s daughter, Sharon Preston-Folta, showing exclusively at the Queens Underground International Film Festival,”NORTH BALDWIN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queens Underground International Film Festival presents its 3rd Annual International Black History Month Film Festival featuring screenings, live performances, panels, guest speakers and creative vendors and artists. The festival will take place on April 8th and 9th, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 10:00pm at King Manor Museum. Tickets are available for the festivities by visiting the website: https://queensundergroundblackhistorymonthfilmfest.eventbrite.com. Submissions to the Festival are open through March 12th for Movies, Music, Dance, Poetry Videos, Web Series / Talk Show Episodes and Documentaries from all Genres.
Queens Underground International is going BOLD this Season with a magical Indoor / Outdoor 2-day Event celebrating the many talents of independent filmmakers, producers and creatives. The newest Category is Best Social Media Content under 2-minutes. Special submissions include the New York City Premiere of ‘Little Satchmo”, a very personal documentary created by Satchmo’s only daughter, Sharon Preston-Folta. The late Jazz Legend, Louis Armstrong, lived in Queens, NY from 1943 through 1971. A 3D project by nZinga Austin, the award-winning media entrepreneur who is overcoming her challenges on the autism spectrum and a Black Sci Fi Movie, “Black To The Future”. “To Feel Loved” is returning with both Parts I and Part II along with several other previous submitters from the New York City and Long Island areas. “I am excited to see the premiere of “Little Satchmo”, a documentary created by Louis Armstrong’s daughter, Sharon Preston-Folta, showing exclusively at the Queens Underground International Film Festival,” said Valerie Anderson Campbell, President of Anderson Campbell Enterprises.
Attendees can expect live Performances: Nate Moran, a professional mime, Army Veteran and author. Magician and Talk Show Host, Andrew Washington will perform when he’s not hosting the Red Carpet with sidekick, Frank Correira. Expected guests include Mayor Elect Eric Adams and the Queens Borough President, Donovan Richards. Saturday Panels will consist of an Introduction to Film Making and advice on Casting for actors and actresses.
A Grant for a Filmmaker will be presented alongside trophies for Best Actress and Actor. Sponsoring Certificates for filmmakers are the Jamaica, NY Branch of the NAACP and the Long Island African American Chamber Of Commerce. Sponsors include Duke Realty, First Central Savings Bank, The Morning Dose Talk Show, It Is What It Is Talk Show with Cindy Sevell, the Jamaica Business Industrial District and the Center For Women New York.
Queens Underground Film Festival is a subsidiary of Queens Center of The Arts, Incorporated, a 501c3 Registered Non-Profit Organization. QCOTA is the platform for all creative genres, small business and organizations who has hosted 12 film festivals within the last three years, numerous poetry showcases and wearable arts fashion shows despite the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.
Dates: April 8th & 9th; 5:00pm – 10:00pm Contact: Dr. Adrienne Whaley, Creative Director
Venue: King Manor Museum, 150-03 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11433
QueensUnderground718@gmail.com (917) 683-3139
Valerie Anderson Campbell
Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC.
+1 516-400-6309
email us here