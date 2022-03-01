Wellie The Transporter’s Vice President is Co-Founder of Trailblazers’ Fireside
Elizabeth Wellington, Co-Founder of Trailblazers’ Fireside, a business networking and e-commerce virtual platform.
In 2018 we were called, “Trailblazers”, and the name stuck”NORTH BALDWIN, NEW YORK, U.S., March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Wellington, Vice President of Wellie The Transporter, LLC. and Co-Founder of Trailblazers’ Fireside, will begin holding virtual events on April 28, 2022 with Corri’s Fireside Chat With Dr. G. This platform will hold the following business series: Corri’s Fireside Chat With Dr. G., C-Suite, Minding Your Business: Access To Capital, Legal Issues, Accounting, Bonding, Obtaining Contracts and Certification Process.
— Valerie Anderson Campbell
Trailblazers’ Fireside was created January 2022. Elizabeth’s partner in this new venture is Valerie Anderson Campbell, President of Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC. “In 2018 we were called, “Trailblazers”, and the name stuck,” said Valerie Anderson Campbell.
Wellington is the Vice President for Wellie the Transporter LLC. The company is a transportation service originated in 2004. Antonio Wellington, President and CEO, has over 20 years’ experience in the trucking industry as a minority business owner. They are experienced and specialized in general freight shipments, serving clients within the Northeast Region, Tri-State and Metropolitan Area.
They focus on quality cost saving services and have ensured adherence to external customer requirements through timely movements of freights. Over 10 years, Wellington has led multiple projects with any clients, slashed administration cost by 30% by negotiating prices fees contracts with airway freights industry.
She is also the Deputy Director for the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce Inc., (LIAACC). She has represented and advocated for minority business owners and individuals in the community. She was a recipient of the 2020 “WCPD-High Tea” award, was honored as one of the Top 50 Women in Business and 2019 Annual Diversity in Business Awards from (LIBN), and more.
Wellington is an accomplished business and civic professional with a broad spectrum of knowledge in both private and public sector in the field of advertising, corporate finance, transportation logistics, investigation, trucking, community advocacy and election campaigns.
Her community service includes: An Alumni of Nassau Community College, a board member, 2nd Vice President, & Director of Social Events, sub- committee’s on Finance, Judiciary, and Scholarship. The Ascend Long Island 2020 Cohort member, Nassau Community Collaborative Task Force (CCT), Nassau County Citizens Police Academy, (NCPD) Nassau County Commissioner Community Affairs Council (CCC); Nassau County District Attorney Advisory Council,(NCDA); 2020 Census Complete Count (HWCLI) Member, sub- committees: Business, Communications, Immigrant, Local Government, and People of Color; Member of the Dream Foundation, sub-committee: Scholarship; Long Island Diversity Council; Black History Art Exhibition planning, LI Business Expo Advisory, Nassau Council Chambers of Commerce, (NCCC) member, sub-committee: Breakfast Planning Committee. The Uniondale Community Land Trust, (U-CLT) member, sub-committee: Fundraising. Prior to (Liaacc.org) she served the Brooklyn areas, as a Coordinator for The New York Board of Elections and in 2017, she was the campaigned Co-Chair for Justice Judge Maxine S. Broderick, Nassau County Board of Election in Hempstead.
Wellington has enjoyed personal development and has participated in regional professional group meetings to stay current with new trends and innovation in business.
