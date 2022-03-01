President of Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC. is Co-Founder of Trailblazers’ Fireside
Whenever someone tell us, it has never been done before, we make it happen”NORTH BALDWIN, NEW YORK, U.S., March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerie Anderson Campbell, President of Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC. and Co-Founder of Trailblazers’ Fireside will begin holding virtual events on April 28, 2022 with Corri’s Fireside Chat With Dr. G. This platform will hold the following business series: Corri’s Fireside Chat With Dr. G., C-Suite, Minding Your Business: Access To Capital, Legal Issues, Accounting, Bonding, Obtaining Contracts and Certification Process.
Trailblazers’ Fireside was created January 2022. Valerie’s partner in this new venture is Elizabeth Wellington, Vice President of Wellie The Transporter, LLC. “Whenever someone tell us, it has never been done before, we make it happen,” said Elizabeth Wellington.
Valerie is the President/CEO of Anderson Campbell Enterprises, LLC, providing consulting services in the areas of HRM, human capital, PR, contract management, and advisory services to small businesses and individuals. In 2021, she was appointed to the LIPA Trustee Board, where she serves on the T&D
Policy Group, the Queens Underground Board, where she serves on the Fundraising Committee.
Valerie currently serves as the Nassau County Director for the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, (LIAACC). She is a Board Member of the Alumni Association of Nassau Community College and serves on the Finance, Judiciary, Scholarship and Social Committees. She also served on the 2019 President Search Committee for Nassau Community College and committee member for the Advisory Board for the LI Business Expo. Additionally, Valerie serves as VP, Membership, Fundraising Chair, and Board Member of the Uniondale Community Land Trust, (U-CLT), committee member for the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce, (NCCC), and sub-committee: Business Person of the Year Breakfast Planning Committee, committee member of the Nassau County District Attorney African American Advisory Council, (NCDAAAAC), committee member of the 2020 Nassau Complete Count Committee, where she served on the Business, Communications, Education, Faith Based, Immigration, Local Government, and People of Color, sub-committees. In 2018 she completed the Nassau County Citizens Police Academy Program, (NCCPA), which is an additional outreach initiative she partook in to aid in strengthening relationships and communication in Nassau County communities. She is a member of the Baldwin Civic Association and sits on the Economic Development and Scholarship Committees
In 2021 Valerie received the “Diversity In Business Award”, from LIBN, was named, 2020 Businessperson of the Year from the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce, (NCCC), Long Island Top 50 Women in Business 2020 from Long Island Business News, (LIBN). In 2019, she was named one of the “Top Influential Long Island Women”, from Long Island Weekly, Anton Media Group, Valerie received the “Diversity In Business Award”, from Long Island Business News, Pa-Nash Gala “A.Y.E.S. Youth Empowerment Award”, “2019 Visionary Entrepreneurship Award”, from Long Island Girl Talk, and a “Citation for Exemplary Service to the Community and State” from Senator Brooks in 2018.
