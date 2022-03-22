Submit Release
BUILD Magazine Awards Lonseal Flooring as Leading Providers of Green Flooring Products USA

As an environmentally-conscious company, Lonseal Flooring is very grateful to be chosen for this award.”
— Lace Greene, Marketing Manager
CARSON, CA, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

BUILD Magazine has announced the winners of the 2022 Homebuilder Awards.

Lonseal Flooring was awarded the "Leading Providers of Green Flooring Products - West Coast USA".

Now in its sixth year, the Home Builder Awards is open to all within the sector and aims to highlight the great work of everyone from freelances, SMEs, and larger global companies alike. This year’s winners showcase the best of the best, including carpenters, construction, architecture planning, and many more.

Taking a moment to discuss the success of this year’s winners, Awards Coordinator Harwinder Pawar took a moment to congratulate the winners: “Seeing the masterful work of the individuals and companies nominated has been fascinating. All of us at BUILD offer our heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees and winners! We wish you all the best for the future.”

BUILD showcases the hardworking firms who have shown excellence and tenacity in their industry and ensuring high standards when fabricating their clients' properties.

Lonseal Corporate Video

