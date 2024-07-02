Lonseal Flooring Launches Lonwoven Topseal: A Classic Linen Design in a Sheet Vinyl Flooring
LONWOVEN TOPSEAL design offers a timeless and elegant aesthetic that combines the natural texture of linen with the durability and convenience of sheet vinyl.CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LONWOVEN TOPSEAL design seamlessly combines the timeless charm of linen with the practicality of sheet vinyl flooring. It offers numerous advantages, enhancing the ambiance and versatility of any space. With sophistication and charm, Lonwoven Topseal, leaves a lasting impression on clients, customers, and visitors, while projecting a polished and professional image for businesses.
The subtle nuances in color and texture inherent in linen flooring contribute to its depth and visual appeal. This innovative design showcases intricate textures and patterns reminiscent of woven linen fabric, enhancing a room's overall atmosphere with its refined aesthetic. Carefully crafted to capture the delicate interplay of fibers, Lonwoven Topseal captures the delicate interplay of fibers and evokes a sense of luxury.
Soft, neutral tones such as ivory, beige, or light gray serve as a serene backdrop, seamlessly complementing various interior styles and color palettes. Whether in a healing space or a conference room, Lonwoven Topseal infuses elegance into every corner.
Beyond its visual allure, Lonwoven Topseal offers a range of practical benefits. Thanks to Lonseal’s reputable vinyl composition, it boasts exceptional durability and resilience, making it suitable for high-traffic commercial areas. scratch and wear resistance maintains its beauty over time. Additionally, Lonwoven Topseal has a smooth, non-porous surface that reduces the collection of dust and other common allergens, making it much easier to clean than actual linen-style flooring. Easier maintenance coupled with our unique, low-VOC formulation GreenAir® will help to maintain a healthy indoor environment
For refined, commercial flooring, Lonwoven Topseal combines luxury, style, hypoallergenic, and longevity.
Key highlights of Lonwoven Topseal:
• Uniform Thickness – Ensures a consistent, high-quality finish.
• Enhanced Durability and Tensile Strength – Improves material strength and resistance to wear.
• Better Dimensional Stability – Maintains size and shape under various environmental conditions.
• Optimized Performance and Longevity – Incorporates wear layers designed for extended use and reliability.
• Design Fusion – Replicates the look and feel of woven linen fabric.
• Exclusive Topseal Formulation – Protects the floor, reduces scuffing, and simplifies routine maintenance.
• Hypoallergenic – Non-porous surface is easy to clean to help maintain a healthy indoor environment.
• GreenAir® Collection features products that are low VOC-emitting
• GreenMedic® is formulated to inhibit the growth of bacteria that may affect the flooring.
• Phthalate-Free – REACH-compliant, SVHC-free
