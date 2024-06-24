Lonseal Introduces New Flooring Designed for Vehicles - Lonplate® Max
Lonseal Introduces Lonplate® Max, a commercial-grade vinyl flooring specifically designed for vehicles.CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONPLATE® MAX is the newest addition to Lonseal’s Lonplate series, available in four color options. The unique textured double diamond embossing incorporates metallic and solid colors onto its palette allowing for customization that complements any design scheme. Lonplate Max is ideal for use in emergency medical vehicles, utility trailers, van conversions, and commercial spaces such as stairs, elevators, fitness rooms, and retail spaces.
Diamond plate patterns are a signature design of specialty vehicles that add a rugged appearance, enhancing any vehicle interior. Lonplate Max’s double-diamond pattern symbolizes this toughness, making vehicle interiors visually distinctive, and reinforcing their reputation on or off the road. While mimicking the appearance of a traditional diamond plate, this flooring option is notably lighter.
While traditionally found in automotive applications, the use of a diamond plate pattern as interior flooring may also introduce industrial charm and practicality to commercial building spaces. This familiarity lends credibility to the space, especially in environments where durability is a requirement. Beyond its utilitarian roots, Lonplate Max’s double-diamond plate design adds a layer of visual interest and texture enlivening otherwise mundane areas and transforming them into dynamic spaces.
Key highlights of Lonplate Max:
• Uniform Thickness – Ensures a consistent, high-quality finish.
• Enhanced Durability and Tensile Strength – Improves material strength and resistance to wear.
• Better Dimensional Stability – Maintains size and shape under various environmental conditions.
• Optimized Performance and Longevity – Incorporates wear layers designed for extended use and reliability.
• Unique Design – Textured double diamond plate design
• Hypoallergenic – Non-porous surface is easy to clean to help maintain a healthy indoor environment.
• GreenAir® Collection features products that are low VOC-emitting
• GreenMedic® is formulated to inhibit the growth of bacteria that may affect the flooring.
• Phthalate-Free – REACH-compliant, SVHC-free
About Lonseal:
Over 52 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal® offers a unique selection of resilient sheet vinyl in exterior and interior, embossed, smooth, sport, and wood-grain surfaces. We have a range of unique applications and our products are specified by architects and designers nationwide.
