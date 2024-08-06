Lonseal Flooring Unveils New Color Variant for Lonwood Madera Topseal Line
Lonseal Flooring adds Earl Gray to the Lonwood Madera Topseal Line, offering a versatile, cool-toned shade that complements both modern and classic designs.CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lonwood Madera introduces a new color to its collection: Earl Gray. This particular coloration falls within the cool-toned spectrum, blending gray and blue elements. The result is a calming and versatile product that harmonizes with a wide range of design styles, from modern to classic.
Lonwood Madera’s Earl Gray can evoke a sense of refinement, making it a popular choice for various commercial applications. It can be used to create a soothing atmosphere or to add a touch of sophistication to pairing textiles.
Lonwood Madera Topseal features detailed graining that elegantly weaves around beautifully-rendered knotting. This extraordinarily realistic look is further enhanced by defined plank lines resulting in a design that suggests the strength of old-world craftsmanship paired with the crisp, clean lines of contemporary living.
Lonwood Madera Topseal upholds its appearance compared to that of real wood with its non-porous, monolithic surface and minimal maintenance through Lonseal's exclusive Topseal formulation which aids in reduced scuffing, simplified maintenance, and extended lifespan making it suitable for high-traffic commercial areas.
Key highlights of Lonwood Madera Topseal:
• Uniform Thickness – Ensures a consistent, high-quality finish.
• Enhanced Durability and Tensile Strength – Improves material strength and resistance to wear.
• Better Dimensional Stability – Maintains size and shape under various environmental conditions.
• Optimized Performance and Longevity – Incorporates wear layers designed for extended use and reliability.
• Exclusive Topseal Formulation – Protects the floor, reduces scuffing, and simplifies routine maintenance.
• Hypoallergenic – Non-porous surface is easy to clean to help maintain a healthy indoor environment.
• GreenAir® Collection features products that are low VOC-emitting
• GreenMedic® is formulated to inhibit the growth of bacteria that may affect the flooring.
About Lonseal:
With over 53 years of durability and performance in a variety of commercial industries, Lonseal® offers a unique selection of resilient sheet vinyl in exterior and interior, embossed, smooth, sport, and wood-grain surfaces. We have a range of unique applications and our products are specified by architects and designers - worldwide.
Lace Greene
Lonseal
