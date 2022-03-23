Hhemp.co announce exclusive contract manufacturing and distribution of Chief Stix celebrity-endorsed hemp products

Hhemp.co CEO partners with major CBD and cannabis Brands as future expansion of its white-label partnership program

Chief Stix is able to leverage our suite of full-service solutions, including our ability to manufacture hemp products at scale and leverage our licensed manufacturing and distribution vertically.” — Dr. Bao Le, CEO

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hhemp.co (“Hhemp.co” or “The Company”), the leading contract manufacturing and premium hemp brand, announced today it has completed an exclusive-definitive agreement with Chief Stix, a celebrity-endorsed hemp brand, to manufacture and distribute Chief Stix hemp products. Hhemp.co currently manufactures for Chief Stix the cannabinoids CBG, CBG+CBD, Delta-8, and THC-O, with future plans to expand the product line with popular cannabinoids such as HHC and HHC-O.

Some research suggests hemp products could be a potential tool to replace tobacco and nicotine addictions. According to a Brightfield Group survey of more than 5,000 CBD users in the United States, 41% of quitters have entirely replaced tobacco with hemp CBD and 24% have used it to help quit smoking.

“We are excited Chief Stix has chosen Hhemp.co as a key partner. Chief Stix is a perfect fit for our white-label program,” said Dr. Bao Le, CEO of Hhemp.co, “Chief Stix is able to leverage our suite of full-service solutions, including our ability to manufacture hemp products at scale and leverage our licensed manufacturing and distribution vertically. ”

As part of an ongoing effort to expand the Hhemp.co Contract Manufacturing division, the company’s CEO Dr. Bao Le has made ongoing strides to partner with other major CBD manufacturers and cannabis brands.

For more information about Hhemp.co’s mission or to view their full product line, please visit www.hhemp.co.

About Hhemp.co:

Hhemp.co’s vision is to change the way CBD brands and their retail partners sell to consumers all over the world. Our mission is to transform the CBD industry for the benefit of humankind by helping brands and retail partners deliver high-quality CBG and CBD products that work toward setting a new standard for product development, compliance and distribution.

Based in Oregon and California, Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing manufacturing and distribution company offering a wide array of CBG and CBD wellness products. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products to create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in more than 5,000 retail stores nationwide.

*Hhemp.co products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.