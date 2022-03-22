STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON TEXAS WILDFIRES

For Immediate Release:

March 22, 2022

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released the following response to the wildfires impacting Texas.

“Today is ‘National Agriculture Day,’ when we celebrate the industry and fine folks who produce the food and fiber all of us rely on every day. But the recent fires have taken their toll on farmers and ranchers throughout West, South and West Central Texas with over 64,000 acres burned. Many have been severely impacted with the loss and displacement of livestock. Eastland County Deputy Barbara Fenley gave her life in the line of duty trying to help others. To her family, friends and colleagues we extend our deepest sympathies. And to all those who have suffered losses, we extend our prayers and deepest condolences.

While Texas Agriculture received some relief from the fires with last night’s storms, we are still assessing damage to the agriculture community due to the hail and tornados that hit multiple areas of Texas.

I want the agricultural community to know that the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) is here to help. We administer the State of Texas Agriculture Relief Fund (STAR Fund) to assist farmers, ranchers and agribusiness owners rebuild after natural disasters. The STAR Fund is made up entirely of donations from private individuals and entities who want to lend a helping hand. To those needing assistance or wanting to donate, you can access the STAR Fund on the TDA website at texasagriculture.gov.

My team at TDA is working to assist with the distribution of hay to farmers and ranchers in need and we are using social media to help temporarily relocate animals and livestock. I encourage anyone with hay to donate to contact Texas A&M AgriLife Extension using the information below. TDA will continue to use our resources to assist those in need.”

Donation locations and contact information:

Primary contact:

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Donations Hotline Contact: 979-314-8200

Secondary contact:

Gorman Milling Company Inc.

Fiber Plant

1200 East Townsend

Gorman, Texas 76454

Red Chain Feed Mill

Phone: Luke Fritts, 254-485-9193 or 254-734-2252

###