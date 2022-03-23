Submit Release
Digital Agent Expands Channel Sales Team with Addition of Expert Solutions Engineer

Melvin Frederick, New Solutions Engineer for Digital Agent

Digital Agent is a national Managed IT, Cybersecurity, Phone and Internet service provider

Melvin Frederick brings over twenty years of experience in IT, Telecom, and Channel Sales to Digital Agent, a national business IT and managed services provider

Melvin brings 20+ years of experience taking care of customers at the highest level and ensuring they have the proper solutions that fits their specific needs.”
— Scott Gould, VP of Channel Sales, Digital Agent
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Agent is excited to announce the addition of a veteran Solutions Engineer, Melvin Frederick, to its Channel Sales team. Melvin has spent more than two decades in the telecom and IT space. He is an expert at designing and implementing custom network solutions and has worked with prominent multi-location enterprise clients. Melvin joins Scott Gould, Digital Agent’s VP of Channel Sales, in growing the company’s new channel sales program for IT, cybersecurity, phone, and internet services.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Melvin join the Digital Agent team. Melvin brings 20+ years of experience taking care of customers at the highest level and ensuring they have the proper solutions that fits their specific needs. Getting Melvin is a huge win for Digital Agent!” said Scott Gould, VP of Channel Sales for Digital Agent.

As a Solutions Engineer, Melvin is equally skilled at solving technical problems and at ensuring partner and client satisfaction. In addition to his 18 years at Windstream, Melvin has worked with AT&T, TCG, Aerotek (TEKSystems), and Airespring. While Melvin is primarily focused on working with Digital Agent’s partners to provide reliable and efficient technology solutions to their customers, he is truly an invaluable source of technical and market knowledge for the entire Digital Agent team.

Founded in 1998, Digital Agent has provided customized technology solutions to small and medium-sized businesses for nearly 25 years. Digital Agent stands out from other providers with their commitment to superior customer service, a team-based approach to problem solving, and wide-ranging technology expertise. Most importantly, Digital Agent treats clients as partners, not just customers - offering them customizable IT and cybersecurity solutions, along with proactive monitoring and regular vCIO meetings.

“I am looking forward to branching out into the MSP world with Digital Agent,” said Melvin. “I get a lot of satisfaction out of my work as a Solutions Engineer. There’s the analytical, technical side that can be very rewarding when you solve a difficult problem. And then I also get the opportunity to work with a wide variety of people and make the technology-side of their lives a little easier.”

Digital Agent has partners across the continental U.S. and works with top master agents at groups like TCG and TBI. Reporters may schedule interviews and direct questions to Lori Phillips, Digital Agent’s VP of Marketing, at lphillips@digitalagent.net.

ABOUT DIGITAL AGENT

Since 1998, Digital Agent, LLC. has been an innovative and trusted provider of business IT, cybersecurity, phone, and internet services for companies across the country. For more information about Digital Agent, call 678-444-3007 or visit www.digitalagent.net. The central office is located at 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.

