Paratransit vehicle grants available through IDOT

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that applications are now being accepted for grants to provide public transportation providers with paratransit vehicles. Municipalities and local governments, as well as nonprofit agencies providing specialized transportation to seniors or individuals with disabilities, are encouraged to apply.

"Public transportation is an essential service throughout the state in rural, suburban and urban communities," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "These grants - and the paratransit vehicles they provide - are an important part of our continued efforts to ensure everyone has safe, equitable access to the transportation they depend on."

The deadline to apply is May 2.

Through its Consolidated Vehicle Procurement program, IDOT purchases accessible paratransit vehicles on behalf of eligible recipients using various federal funding sources. Applications should be submitted online through IDOT's transit grant management system at ildot.blackcattransit.com.

Applications from agencies that receive Section 5307 or Section 5311 funds for operation of public transportation will be approved as long as the information submitted is complete and accurate. Vehicles will be awarded equitably among eligible applicants.

IDOT will evaluate all other applications based on the following criteria:

Level of existing service.

Equipment utilization (vehicle miles traveled or number of one-way trips per day).

Asset maintenance (maintenance policy, preventive maintenance, vehicle files)

Management capacity (driver training policy, recordkeeping).

Coordination efforts (notification to other transportation providers, participation in local public transit, human service transportation efforts).

Awards will be announced this summer.