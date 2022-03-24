Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,185 in the last 365 days.

Farmhouse Home Décor Company Walford Home’s 4 Inch Pots Continue As A Popular Addition to Gardens and Homes This Spring

Walford Home 4 Inch Pot Set

Walford Home 4 Inch Pot Set Looks Great Anywhere

Walford Home 4 Inch Pot Set

Walford Home 4 Inch Pot Set Great for Showcasing Small Plants

Walford Home 4 Inch Pot Set

Walford Home 4 Inch Pot Set Can Even Serve as Storage

Walford Home's Garden Collection

Walford Home's Garden Collection

Walford Home - Home Kitchen Garden Décor

Walford Home - Home Kitchen Garden Décor

Walford Home’s Set of 4 Inch Pots With Dogwood Flower Design Are Perfect Outdoors or In

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the weather starts to turn warm, it is the ideal time to begin outdoor gardening and decorating activites. Let Walford Home add a unique touch to your garden or outdoor space with their 4-inch pots. The flower pots come in a set of three and have a classic rustic farmhouse look that never goes out of style. Each container has been gently distressed and embossed with an intricate dogwood flower design as a finishing touch to these vintage plant pots.

The pots are perfect for transplanting existing plants in pint-sized pots as they provide room for growth. Heavy-duty galvanized metal and durable clear powder coating, give the pots a sturdy durability that will last for years to come. This is a set of three 4 inch galvanized metal flower pots with handles. The pots are made of .27mm galvanized steel. The pots measure (without handles) 4.1 inches across the top and 4.1. inches tall.

The Walford Home pots look great in any garden and work especially well on patios, decks, balconies, or the front porch. They look stunning inside on a windowsill or table. The handles are also sturdy enough for hanging. You can use the pots to plant herbs of all kinds, from basil to parsley or try planting succulents like agave or aloe. Small plants and flowers of any kind look delightful in these stylish containers. Walford Home also offers a set of 6-inch pots, which come as a pair. The larger size holds approximately 2 quarts and is appropriate for larger perennials or annuals such as begonias or geraniums.

The pots can be used as a handy container for household items including pens, pencils and scissors. They make an elegant container to hold your silverware or can be use on bathroom counters or vanities to store everything from brushes to cosmetics. Can be dressed up with a beautiful ribbon or bow and to contain flowers or plants for the perfect gift.

Walford Home’s products are available on its website as well as major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Walmart, and Ebay.com. Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by our internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen and garden products designed exclusively by us to bring character and accent your home. Walford Home's galvanized décor and kitchen products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for you in our distinctive farmhouse style.

To find out more about Walford Home and their other products, please visit the company’s website https://www.walfordhome.com.
Walford Home, LLC
+1 984-464-2980
contact@walfordhome.com

Ashford Blue
Walford Home, LLC
+1 984-464-2980
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Walford Home's 4 inch pot set

You just read:

Farmhouse Home Décor Company Walford Home’s 4 Inch Pots Continue As A Popular Addition to Gardens and Homes This Spring

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.