Farmhouse Home Décor Company Walford Home’s 4 Inch Pots Continue As A Popular Addition to Gardens and Homes This Spring
Walford Home’s Set of 4 Inch Pots With Dogwood Flower Design Are Perfect Outdoors or InCARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the weather starts to turn warm, it is the ideal time to begin outdoor gardening and decorating activites. Let Walford Home add a unique touch to your garden or outdoor space with their 4-inch pots. The flower pots come in a set of three and have a classic rustic farmhouse look that never goes out of style. Each container has been gently distressed and embossed with an intricate dogwood flower design as a finishing touch to these vintage plant pots.
The pots are perfect for transplanting existing plants in pint-sized pots as they provide room for growth. Heavy-duty galvanized metal and durable clear powder coating, give the pots a sturdy durability that will last for years to come. This is a set of three 4 inch galvanized metal flower pots with handles. The pots are made of .27mm galvanized steel. The pots measure (without handles) 4.1 inches across the top and 4.1. inches tall.
The Walford Home pots look great in any garden and work especially well on patios, decks, balconies, or the front porch. They look stunning inside on a windowsill or table. The handles are also sturdy enough for hanging. You can use the pots to plant herbs of all kinds, from basil to parsley or try planting succulents like agave or aloe. Small plants and flowers of any kind look delightful in these stylish containers. Walford Home also offers a set of 6-inch pots, which come as a pair. The larger size holds approximately 2 quarts and is appropriate for larger perennials or annuals such as begonias or geraniums.
The pots can be used as a handy container for household items including pens, pencils and scissors. They make an elegant container to hold your silverware or can be use on bathroom counters or vanities to store everything from brushes to cosmetics. Can be dressed up with a beautiful ribbon or bow and to contain flowers or plants for the perfect gift.
Walford Home’s products are available on its website as well as major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Walmart, and Ebay.com. Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by our internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen and garden products designed exclusively by us to bring character and accent your home. Walford Home's galvanized décor and kitchen products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for you in our distinctive farmhouse style.
To find out more about Walford Home and their other products, please visit the company’s website https://www.walfordhome.com.
Walford Home's 4 inch pot set