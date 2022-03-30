Grisly's Cosmic's Hard Cola Is Now Available at Raley's Supermarkets

Grisly's Cosmic Black is at a Raley’s near you! Grisly’s Cosmic Black is a zero-sugar, low-calorie, low-carb whiskey and cola “pop and pour” cocktail that is distinctive, intensely flavorful and fun.

Grisly’s Cosmic Black is a delicious blend of Rich Craft Cola and Aged Bourbon that comes with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and toasted marshmallows.

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grisly’s Cosmic Black has touched down at a Raley’s near you. The brainchild of punk rocker turned Ph.D. student Samantha Franklin and animation writer Eric Trueheart, Grisly’s is a bold new Hard Cola that combines rock album inspired artwork with a delicious beverage guaranteed to leave an impression at any gathering.

Born during the pandemic lockdown, Grisly's Cosmic aims to bring positivity into a world sorely in need of some levity in our daily lives. Their mascot Eddie the Cosmic Space Yeti is bringing the good vibes from his home planet directly into Raley’s beverage aisle to brighten faces with every can.

“Grisly’s Cosmic’s mascot is the benevolent Cosmic Space Yeti. He’s a force for good vibes and unlimited eccentricity from beyond another dimension. We know the world will be happy that the Yeti has landed.”

Not resting on style alone, Grisly's Cosmic Black is made of Real-Aged Bourbon and Gourmet Cola with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and toasted marshmallows. Putting quality first, Grisly's Cosmic strives to deliver an experience that is out of this world. With zero added sugar to boot this Hard Cola is a guilt-free indulgence for everyone to enjoy and savor.

“We see this as more than just a cocktail. Many of our consumers drink it as a substitute for beer. Foodies love it for its intense flavor. Health-conscious folks love it because there’s no added sugar and low carbs.” So pop the cans all around-- no one can resist this bold and unique new drink.

The Bay Area has long been a hub for far-out celestial thought and expression. Grisly’s is proud to have partnered with Raley’s to become a part of that rich conversation by delivering an eclectic beverage for an eclectic crowd.

Grisly’s Cosmic Black (by Black Yeti Beverages, Inc.) is available in select retailers in California, Lookout in the beverage aisle of your local Raley’s, the Cosmic Yeti is landing.

To find a Grisly’s Cosmic beverage near you, please visit the website and follow @GrislysCosmic on Instagram for updates.