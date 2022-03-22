Roundstone Solutions 2021 growth tops 50%, CEO says growth will accelerate in 2022
Roundstone Solutions, an experienced IT solutions integrator, announces 2021 growth of over 50%ORINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roundstone Solutions Inc., an experienced IT solutions integrator headquartered in Northern CA, has announced its best year ever in 2021, growing sales by over 50% over 2020’s results.
“We’re very gratified that our growth continues at an even higher level with each passing year”, said Tim Joyce, President and CEO of Roundstone Solutions. “We attribute this to our consultative and common-sense approach resonating with existing Clients and new Clients”, Joyce continued.
“We’ve continued to invest in and build on our partnerships with Nutanix, Cohesity, and RingCentral, and by focusing on these leading modern platform vendors, we’ve been able to help deliver great business results for our Clients,” commented Joyce.
However, Joyce feels end users need to do a much better job of evaluating where their workloads should run. “There needs to be a change in the way organizations decide which IT infrastructure platform to use to run their workloads”, according to Joyce. “We’ve impressed upon our Clients the need to do an honest evaluation of all of the alternatives, by workload, before making a decision. Just defaulting to the Public Cloud because it’s currently popular may not be the best approach, especially when you can run your workload on-premises for half the cost”, Joyce emphasized.
“We’ve built a way to evaluate modern IT platforms that we share with our Clients and Prospective Clients so they can be confident their decisions are the right ones,", said Joyce.
Roundstone Solutions is based in Orinda, CA and has an East Coast office in Clifton, NJ. Roundstone Solutions can be reached at (925) 217-1177 in CA and (201) 500-9200 in NJ, and at www.roundstonesolutions.com.
