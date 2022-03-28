An Evolutionary Step with the Completion of Humane Spectrum

Measurement of an intelligent symbiotic connection to our true compass. The wisdom of real people challenged with the task of overcoming severe adversity.

Trauma psychologist Ernie L Vecchio integrates inner journey of thousands to tell an intentional, guiding, and evolving story targeting mind-body-spirit health.

It’s an emotional and stunning testament that each of us represents a hopeful expectation for the future, finally we have a way to discuss how this notion gets lost.” — Ernie L Vecchio

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The author of Feelings and Reason: Activating Your Heart as Compass Despite the Ego’s Interference announces the ultimate evolutionary step in human development with completion of the Humane Spectrum. Through an integrative-holistic diagnostic a goal has been reached, better understanding of the ‘missing piece’ in the mental health model. Interested media professionals and mental health influencers are encouraged to inquire for interview.

“When people think of mental health their minds go immediately to the opposite of mental illness. A healthy definition of normal is eluding us while extreme examples of dysfunction pervade the stories of mainstream media daily,” said Ernie L. Vecchio, trauma psychologist. “While being human comes with significant challenges, there is much more to our experience that lacks context. Human beings are a melting pot of blood, sweat, and tears absolutely intended to make our lives worth the salt.”

Through the Human Spectrum, Vecchio aims to shift the prevailing narrative around mental health as a life-sentence full of stigma, by answering when, where, and who we are with a profound answer to what and why. Not either of these answers alone, but all five as one symbiotic intelligence. Now available for a series of interviews with media outlets, podcast hosts, mental health experts, spiritual seekers, and personal growth advocates in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and elsewhere, his dialogue will center around Intentional Guided Evolution a new model of psychospiritual therapy discovered while treating trauma.

The Humane Spectrum depicts our experience as a ‘to-be-alive’ force whose sole aim is meant to touch every corner of the globe. Integrating many perspectives born out of psychology, philosophy, neuroscience, biology, medicine, physics, science of consciousness, and spirituality, we learn there is a distinct and ethical way to be ourselves.

He adds, "The collective view of the human condition as a predominantly ego-driven process fails to recognize the deliberate, intelligent, and guiding navigational ability available to us since conception. In truth, everyone around the world begins life as a ‘spark’ of embodied consciousness with a feeling-sensing-experiencing presence, an adaptive function, and a connection to life that knows the way. It’s how we get knocked off course that matters most, not the mental health labels that define the cul-de-sacs we end up in."

“The Humane Spectrum attempts to capture both the moral and ethical view of the human experience. It is compassion for being human, but it’s also benevolence for anyone who considers authenticity and wholeness their homecoming, myself included,” said Vecchio, who navigated significant early trauma as a child. “It’s an emotional and stunning testament that each of us represents a hopeful expectation for the future, finally we have a way to discuss how this notion gets lost.”

To bring the Humane Spectrum into awareness, Vecchio is announcing his availability to large media platforms encouraging them to inquire about his discoveries. “People think life is finding answers when it’s more about formulating better questions. I anticipate and look forward to inquiry from the culture on this topic, knowing full well the timeliness of such discussions will matter deeply to the world.