CellCore Bioscience Hosts ‘Bringing Hormones Back into Balance’ Health Practitioner Webinar This Week
Webinar to Provide Cutting-Edge Education on Hormones to Assist Health Practitioners
We are ready to share some intentionally disruptive thoughts on this and guide practitioners on how to make more informed decisions on managing their patients' hormones.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To continue their new, monthly webinar series dedicated to providing cutting-edge education to health practitioners, health company CellCore Biosciences is inviting their founding doctors to present on the science behind hormone balance.
— Dr. Todd Watts, CEO of CellCore
The CellCore founders, Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, will be addressing what throws estrogen levels off, how toxicity reduces hormone clearing, how to recognize symptoms of both estrogen dominance and low testosterone, and which toxins contribute to hormone imbalance.
Dr. Jay says, “Balanced hormones are essential in the healing journey, so we are looking forward to diving into this topic. It’s exciting to work on connecting the dots about estrogen dominance and how it’s wreaking havoc in men and women's bodies. We'll also talk about natural ways to support hormone balance.”
Dr. Todd adds, “Focusing on the root cause and science behind hormone imbalance can be a missing link in many health journeys. We are ready to share some intentionally disruptive thoughts on this and guide practitioners on how to make more informed decisions on managing their patients' hormones.”
The CellCore ‘Bringing Hormones Back into Balance’ webinar will be held on Thursday, March 24th at 6:00 PM MDT. Health practitioners are invited to register on the CellCore website (http://cellcore.com/webinar).
Dr. Vohn Watts, CellCore’s Vice President of Sales, explains, “Keeping our practitioners up to speed on the latest discoveries in our industry is a top priority for CellCore. The education we provide allows practitioners to facilitate better patient outcomes and have more success all around.”
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is an innovative, wholesale nutraceutical brand for thousands of practitioners worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and education, CellCore is redefining the way we view root cause solutions and foundational health. To learn more, please visit CellCore.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for CellCore Biosciences, at shawnda.huffman@cellcore.com.
