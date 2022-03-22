The Foxworth Theory presents Simone Gordon, Founder/CEO of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation (March 22nd & 24th)
NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm ET on its own network found on www.thefoxworththeory.com
This week’s guest (Tuesday, 3/22nd and Thursday, 3/24th at 9 pm ET) is Simone Gordon, founder and CEO of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation. The organization is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created to help Black and Brown marginalized families. Ms. Gordon and the Foundation use the power of networking, social media, and influence to connect families in need with communities that can help. While The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation has grown and evolved into many established programs [The Angel Food Assistance Fund, The Domestic Violence Fund, The Adopt-A-Family Program, The Emergency Assistance Fund, and the Fairy Dust Scholarship Program], Ms. Gordon and her team have extended their reach to assist LGBTQ youth by coordinating the delivery of hot meals to shelters where our youth reside and are helping with other efforts as the needs arise. In the two years since COVID-19 hit our nation and the world, Ms. Gordon and The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation have continued their work to help thousands across the country. Funds were raised that helped folks with rent, food, and resources.
Foxworth Theory Schedule Of Airings (Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 PM ET)
Simone Gordon – Tues. March 22nd and Thurs. March 24th
Will Roundtree – Tues. March 29th and Thurs. March 31st
Ralph Rolle – Tues. April 4th and Thurs. April 6th
Nabate Isles – Tues. April 11th and Thurs. April 13th
Angelo Ellerbee – Tues. April 18th and Thurs. April. 20th
Video bio of Simone Gordon of The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation