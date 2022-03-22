FDLE arrests Sarasota acupuncturist again for video voyeurism

March 22, 2022 SARASOTA, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Dr. Rene Michael Ng, 62, of Bradenton, for eight counts of video voyeurism in violation of Florida Statute 810.145, a third-degree felony. This is the second time he has been arrested by FDLE for video voyeurism.

FDLE began its investigation on January 18, when a citizen contacted FDLE with information about Ng’s surreptitiously recording patients without their knowledge while they undressed.

Agents executed a search warrant at his business on January 28, and recovered two covert recording devices. Subsequent forensic analysis located video recordings of five patients and still images from deleted recordings of three additional patients, undressing in the exam room. The eight patients were identified, and they each confirmed with agents that they were unaware of being recorded and did not consent to being recorded.

Ng was booked into the Sarasota County Jail and is currently being held without bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 12th Judicial Circuit.

