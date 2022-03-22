Overnight Lane Closures on Interstate 80, Reno for Freeway Travel Time Sign Maintenance

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight lane closures will take place at two locations on Interstate 80 in Reno overnight March 21 as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs maintenance of roadway travel time signs.

Monday night, March 21 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Right lane of eastbound I-80 closed between North Virginia Street and North Center Street. Reduced speed limit: 55 mph

Monday night, March 21 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Right lane of eastbound I-80 closed at Robb Drive.

Sign panels for highway travel time signs will be replaced. The roadside travel time signs provide current travel times for drivers to reach key locations such as off-ramps. By knowing the travel time, drivers can make informed decisions, such as taking another route to most efficiently reach their destination.

Motorists should anticipate moderate travel delays and are asked to allow extra travel time in the area and to always drive safely through road work zones. The road work schedule is subject to change.