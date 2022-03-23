Melissa Bauknight and Kristoff De Spiegeleer Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Melissa Bauknight, CEO and Founder at The Ripple Connection Kristoff De Spiegeleer, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of ThreeFold and FreeFlow Tribe

Melissa Bauknight, CEO and Founder at The Ripple Connection. Kristoff De Spiegeleer, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of ThreeFold and FreeFlow Tribe.

“A Journey of a Thousand Miles Begins with a Single Step” Lao Tzu” — Melissa Bauknight, CEO and Founder at The Ripple Connection

Melissa Bauknight, CEO and Founder at The Ripple Connection

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started Leading My Company” and why?

Learn to manage your thoughts: Being an entrepreneur is an emotional rollercoaster and isn’t for the faint of heart. When I began, I had no idea what it actually took to start, run, and scale a company. I have had more moments of extreme joy and equal numbers of tears as I’ve navigated entrepreneurship. It’s the most profound personal growth journey you’ll ever go on! If you can begin to notice your thoughts, question them, and replace them with more empowering ones, that will even out the volatility and self-inflicted stress that can result from the rollercoaster.

Hire people early. One of my favourite sayings is “just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should”. When you start a business you get to wear A LOT of hats. As a business coach, I have been the head of marketing, sales, operations, finance, and anything everything else you can think of. When I hired my first virtual assistant it was both terrifying and a breath of fresh air. Now I have one that works full time for me and a marketing agency supporting my strategy and implementation. I’m never fully ready when I hire someone but it’s what keeps me running my business with excitement and joy rather than overwhelm and exhaustion. Hire someone to get you out of your business and into your zone of genius before you feel ready.

Don’t sacrifice yourself. If I could shout this from the rooftops every second of my life I would…well I kind of do in my business lol. If you value joy, ease, and happiness, you have got to prioritize yourself and your own needs. It does not work to make sure everyone else is taken care of besides yourself. You can be proactive about this or you will find out the hard way. It takes intention to ensure you don’t work yourself into exhaustion. I highly suggest doing blocking blank space every day for creativity, spontaneity, and nothingness. I also recommend doing something loving for yourself daily as a non-negotiable.

Success will not happen overnight. When we look at other people and their success, there tends to be this immediate bizarre idea that it happened overnight or it was somehow easy for them. I have yet to see that be true. Great things take time and so will your idea. I like to compare bringing an idea to life like birth. It needs time and space to grow and develop and a lot of the process is outside of your control. Don’t force or push. Be patient and give your creativity time to breathe otherwise you’ll stifle it.

Trust and believe on repeat. Let go of the idea that you have to or that you can control everything. That is a fast-pass to anxiety. As someone who personally lived with anxiety for decades, I realize that letting go of the grip takes time and intentionality. I know that might be triggering for some but control is toxic. Elizabeth Gilbert says “You’re afraid to surrender because you don’t want to lose control, but you never had control all you had was anxiety”. Learning to trust yourself, that the path will continue to reveal itself, and that you’ve got what it takes to stick with it through the hard times are paramount to you finding success in your way. Remember success isn’t all about objective outcomes. [...]

Kristoff De Spiegeleer, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of ThreeFold and FreeFlow Tribe

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

First persistence, Rome wasn’t built in one day. Hold to that vision, no matter what happens. Go all-in with the heart. Many people think too much with their minds. But speaking from the heart and why it is important is so much more powerful.

Secondly, the Pareto rule. Always seek the 20% effort that brings 80% results. Don’t focus on perfection, it doesn’t exist. It’s better to be out there with something that is incomplete and shows potential.

Third, positivity. It is incredibly important to always keep the vibration high in every context. A positive attitude attracts positivity.

Fourth, always be honest and transparent. Never play games. Honesty always wins.

Last, take care of yourself. Your body. Your mind. Eat well, exercise, no matter how hard it may be. Your body is your temple.

