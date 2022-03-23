New York Engineering Student ‘Done with Stuttering' Finds Fluency Through The Lovett Method

Engineering student Stephanie Brennan stopped stuttering using The Lovett Method. "70 million people in the world stutter - World Stop Stuttering Association has the potential to reverse this." WSSA

It was the Lovett Method's emphasis on mind training that appealed to me. Neuroplasticity. I was surprised at how fast that can change your life. It changed mine. I eventually did stop stuttering.” — Stephanie Brennan, New York.

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s about an hour commute from Stephanie Brennan’s home in Queens, New York, to the Stony Brook University campus out on Long Island where she’s a sophomore studying civil engineering. It’s a lot of time for a person to be alone with their thoughts, and a lot of time to worry about the challenges of the day. Time enough for little worries to grow into big ones.

While Brennan, who now identifies herself as an ex-stutterer, might worry about coursework or heavy reading assignments, one thing she doesn’t worry about is talking to friends, classmates and professors. And she credits Lee Lovett and his neuroplasticity methods for providing her with the techniques and tools needed to overcome her stutter.

Brennan, 19, said she was very young when she began stuttering.

“I was about three or four years old when I first started stuttering,” she said. “Stuttering has been a huge part of my life for a long time. It was hard making friends, talking to strangers.”

Her parents tried traditional speech therapy, but Brennan said it didn’t help much at all.

“Speech therapy focused on breathing, and I always thought that was strange,” Brennan said. “When I spoke that way, I didn’t sound natural.”

Brennan said she spent much of her early life thinking she’d stutter forever and always be challenged. “Therapy was more about acceptance than focusing on fluency,” she said.

“I remember when I was 17 and I was at a party,” she said. “I couldn’t be my true self. I couldn’t talk to my friends. I was hiding. I knew then that something had to change. Soon.”

She did an Internet search for methods to stop stuttering and discovered Lovett and his book about 'mind training', retraining your brain – neuroplasticity – to stop stuttering. She admits she was initially skeptical about The Lovett Method, but was very determined to try something.

“I wasn’t sure about it at first,” she said. “It seemed too good to be true.”

She said knowing that Lovett, also an ex-stutterer, had been on the same path as her allowed her to have more faith in his methods. So, she read more of the book and the more she read, the more it made sense to her. She then began coaching sessions with Lovett. That’s when she started making real progress.

“I really wanted to change my life very fast,” Brennan said. “It was his emphasis on mind training that appealed to me. Neuroplasticity. That was very new to me. I was surprised at how fast that can change your life. It changed mine.”

She said her results were more gradual than others who have found success using Lovett’s method, but they worked, and she became a more confident speaker. More fluent.

Brennan said that since finishing the book and coaching sessions (about six months ago), she hasn’t had any bad instances of stuttering, but she admitted to having some negative thoughts on occasion. In those times, she said she thinks back to Lovett’s mind training instruction (and drowns the negative thoughts in a flood of positive affirmations) and pulls through.

“I’m focusing on being a more confident speaker. I’m now more comfortable talking to strangers and I’m more confident speaking to a crowd,” she said. “I stopped stuttering and am now in the process of learning to love speaking. I’ll get there.”

