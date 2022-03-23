Kirsten VandenBout and Lindsey McMillion Stemann Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Kirsten VandenBout, Director of Creative Services at Helen & Gertrude Lindsey McMillion Stemann, Principal & Owner of McMillion Consulting Candice Georgiadis

Kirsten VandenBout, Director of Creative Services at Helen & Gertrude. Lindsey McMillion Stemann, Principal & Owner of McMillion Consulting.

Speak in first person. Your LinkedIn profile should be written in your voice, that is, in first person.” — Lindsey McMillion Stemann, Principal & Owner of McMillion Consulting

Kirsten VandenBout, Director of Creative Services at Helen & Gertrude

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Positive disruptions, I believe, occur when we can have self-awareness and predetermine the outcome of the situation. Is the impact being made one of benefit or consequence? And who is benefitting? Are the needs of others being met? One positive disruption is advocating for others and creating space for human connection, where we feel we belong and are safe.

Harmful disruptions would have the opposite effect. When I lack awareness of my social surroundings, the results have been toxic, awkward, and unharmonious environments. When I insert myself, it takes away the opportunity for others to be empowered, involved, and even feel safe to engage.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Allocate/resource your time — This was great advice when I needed to set time management boundaries. I would get so lost in contribution and making sure everyone else’s workloads were manageable from a mental health standpoint that I didn’t make time for my sanity. Especially allocating personal time for creativity and things that produced a better version of myself.

Leadership requires self-awareness/consciousness of others’ needs — In my first year in a director position, I lacked significantly in this area. So much so that I was shocked when I received my EOY review. I needed to take an inventory of who I was, how I could rewire my strengths, and what I needed to be for others.

Vulnerability and validation can unlock and build trust — Trust is the measurement of a relationship’s quality. New people joining our creative department have no reason to trust me as their leader in their early career at H&G. It takes being an authentic human willing to take ownership over mistakes, validate others’ successes, and most importantly, listen.

Lindsey McMillion Stemann, Principal & Owner of McMillion Consulting

Let’s talk about LinkedIn specifically, now. Can you share 5 ways to leverage LinkedIn to dramatically improve your business? Please share a story or example for each.

Be a human. There has been a significant uptick in artificial intelligence and automation tools used to blast the LinkedIn network. Does anyone really like to be on the receiving end of a blast? While automation is not inherently bad, it can be misused. When you put yourself in your recipient’s shoes, chances are high that you will take a more thoughtful approach before pressing the send or post button. “Is this something that I would respond to or engage with?” If that answer is no, considering rethinking your messaging.

A client of mine previously used automation to acquire new business. The tool he used certainly built his network (full of people he did not know), but it did not yield new conversations in his calendar. I gave him new outreach messaging to use and he finally started getting responses. In one particular exchange, my client courageously asked someone who had finally responded to him, “I’m curious, what made you respond to me this time?” The recipient replied, “You finally started sounding like a human in your outreach to me and like you actually care to learn about me now.” What is the quick lesson? Be a human, get a human response.

Speak in first person. Your LinkedIn profile should be written in your voice, that is, in first person. If your goal is to develop a human connection offline (i.e., having a phone call or a virtual meeting), you will increase your chances of someone being intrigued to learn more about you when you use your LinkedIn profile to tell a complete story about who you are professionally, how you to go where you are today and who you serve. When your profile is written in first person, it makes it not only more conversational, but also more approachable.

