Machine vision: AAEON, MVTec, and Basler offer joint deep learning bundle
Easy access to deep learning technologies for machine vision applications. Ready for use, enables wide range of applications thanks to its easy-to-use approachEINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UP Bridge the Gap, a brand belonging to AAEON, a leading manufacturer of AI Edge hardware solutions, is partnering with MVTec Software GmbH and Basler AG to provide an easy-to-use machine vision bundle with integrated deep learning technologies. Named the “UP Squared Pro AI Vision Development Kit,” the bundle is ready to use upon delivery and is designed for a wide range of possible applications.
“With the UP Squared Pro AI Vision Development Kit, we make it possible for users from all industries to take their first steps with machine vision and deep learning. We believe that we can break down any reservations regarding the use of these innovative technologies and raise awareness of the many benefits,” explains Owen Wei, Marketing and BDM manager at AAEON.
The bundle combines the innovative technologies of three partners: AAEON provides the UP Squared Pro system with AI Core XM, an AI acceleration module including two times an Intel® Movidius™ Myriad™ X VPU, Basler supplies the plug-and-play USB 3.0 area scan camera pulse including matching accessories, and MVTec contributes the easy-to-use MERLIC 5 machine vision software with deep learning technologies such as anomaly detection and classification. To maximize the use of the classification technology, users of the bundle can access MVTec's Deep Learning Tool software for easy data labeling. Soon users will also be able to update to MERLIC version 5.1 at no extra charge and benefit from additional features such as Deep OCR.
Christoph Wagner, Technical Product Manager MERLIC at MVTec, says: “With MERLIC 5, we’re adding intuitive and easy-to-use machine vision software to the bundle. Users benefit from fast and trouble-free access to state-of-the-art deep learning technologies without having to write a single line of code. It doesn’t get any easier than that.”
Quick and easy introduction to deep learning
The bundle can serve as an optimal introductory deep learning package for all conceivable machine vision applications. Users can easily create a variety of machine vision applications via drag and drop. The focus is on gaining experience with deep learning technologies. At the same time, the bundle can be used at any time in productive systems—across all sectors, including electronics manufacturing, the food and beverage industry, and machine building.
This solution is now available for pre-order from the UP Shop (https://up-shop.org/ups-pro-ai-vision-development-kit.html). It will start shipping on May 3, 2022.
Experts from AAEON and MVTec will host a webinar on May 3rd to share more about how easy it is for users from all industries to take their first steps with machine vision and deep learning. Register for the webinar here https://solutions.aaeon.com/events/.
[About AAEON and UP Bridge the Gap]
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions.
UP Bridge the Gap is a brand founded by AAEON Technology Europe in 2015. The UP team aims to bring innovation in technology, business models, and integrated solutions. The UP team collaborates with market leaders in different vertical markets to develop integrated solutions and build a large online community to work closely with developers.
[About MVTec Software GmbH]
MVTec is a leading manufacturer of standard software for machine vision. MVTec products are used in all demanding areas of imaging: semiconductor industry, surface inspection, automatic optical inspection systems, quality control, metrology, as well as medicine and surveillance. By providing modern technologies such as 3D vision, deep learning, and embedded vision, software by MVTec also enables new automation solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things aka Industry 4.0. With locations in Germany, the USA, and China, as well as an established network of international distributors, MVTec is represented in more than 35 countries worldwide.
[About MVTec MERLIC]
MVTec MERLIC is an all-in-one software product for quickly building machine vision applications without any need for programming. It is based on MVTec's extensive machine vision expertise and combines reliable, fast performance with ease of use. An image-centered user interface and intuitive interaction concepts like easyTouch provide an efficient workflow, which leads to time and cost savings. MERLIC provides powerful tools to design and build complete machine vision applications with a graphical user interface, integrated PLC communication, and image acquisition based on industry standards. All standard machine vision tools such as calibration, measuring, counting, checking, reading, position determination, as well as 3D vision with height images are included in MVTec MERLIC. Furthermore, the software is able to execute tools in parallel, increasing overall efficiency and improving the implementation of multi-camera-setups. MERLIC’s features are all based on the latest state-of-the-art machine vision technologies, such as matching or deep learning. The software is available for Windows-based PC and embedded platforms, making it ideally suited for use in smart cameras.
