Record year exceeded thanks to 188,000 active customers: igus® increases delivery capacity and grows by 33%

33% growth and 80,000 more products available from stock - igus GmbH continues to invest in production and delivery capacity: another 20,000m² factory space are under construction at the igus Campus Cologne (see picture, completion May 2023). (Source: igu

A total of 500 new injection-molding machines are being installed at igus GmbH in Cologne, while 100 older ones have been replaced with 40% more energy-efficient models. By 2025, igus wants its production to be climate-neutral – 95% have been reached alre