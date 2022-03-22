Mental Health and Wellbeing Support for Post-Secondary Students

CANADA, March 22 - Released on March 22, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $245,000 in 2021-22 to Healthy Campus Saskatchewan in support of student mental health and wellbeing.

With this investment, Healthy Campus Saskatchewan will focus on supporting campus communities as they work to implement the National Standard for Mental Health and Wellbeing for Post-Secondary Students. This is a key step to creating healthier and safer institutional environments, increasing overall awareness of mental health, and promoting resiliency skills to help students succeed.

"Through this collaborative initiative, Saskatchewan's post-secondary institutions are working together to advance priorities related to student mental health and wellness," Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said. "By working together, we are better able to address the evolving needs of students across the province."

Healthy Campus Saskatchewan will also establish a Mental Health Trainers Working Group to support and encourage certified trainers to deliver workshops, maintain trainer skills, as well as certify additional individuals to provide training across the post-secondary sector.

"Supporting the mental health and wellbeing of our young people is vitally important to our government," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "We are pleased to continue funding Healthy Campus Saskatchewan and commend them for helping to strengthen mental health supports for post-secondary students."

The main areas of focus for Healthy Campus Saskatchewan includes improving student mental health, suicide awareness and prevention, sexual violence prevention, substance use, pandemic responses, and inclusive environments.

"In the last two years we've really come together and grown as a community," Healthy Campus Saskatchewan spokesperson Bev Drew said. "Healthy Campus Saskatchewan is poised to take the next steps, along with our sector partners, as we all work to advance the conversation around student mental health and wellbeing and address the evolving needs of students in the province."

Since the launch of Healthy Campus Saskatchewan in January 2021, the Ministry of Advanced Education and the Ministry of Health provided combined funding of $491,000 to support this important partnership.

Healthy Campus Saskatchewan continues to support and coordinate mental health training through The Inquiring Mind and The Working Mind sessions at post-secondary institutions throughout the province. These programs were developed by the Mental Health Commission of Canada.

The Inquiring Mind is designed for post-secondary students, covering stigma reduction, resiliency skills, and the Mental Health Continuum Model. The Working Mind is designed for individuals in the workplace, which includes modules for employees and managers. As of December 2021, The Inquiring Mind sessions reached 405 students and The Working Mind sessions reached 923 faculty and staff members across the province.

"This investment in trainer certification is a critical component in building capacity at the University," University of Regina Mental Health Advisor Rob McCaffrey said. "Ensuring the ongoing availability of mental health training resources for students, faculty and staff is an important step in maintaining a healthy and thriving post-secondary education environment."

Healthy Campus Saskatchewan is a partnership of 19 post-secondary institutions that focuses on providing students with the knowledge, tools, and support resources they need to achieve their personal and academic goals.

For more information about Healthy Campus Saskatchewan, visit www.hcsk.ca, Facebook (@HealthyCampusSaskatchewan), Instagram (@healthycampussask), and Twitter (@HCSask).

