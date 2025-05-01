Critical Epilepsy Drug Now Covered in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2025

Saskatchewan residents living with epilepsy will now have another medication available for their treatment. Beginning May 1, the Government of Saskatchewan is adding the anti-seizure medication Xcopri to the Saskatchewan Formulary to treat patients with epilepsy.

"Individuals living with epilepsy and the specialists who care for them have been calling for access to this medication. We're proud to respond to that call," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This drug offers real hope to people struggling with uncontrolled seizures. It could mean fewer hospital visits, fewer surgeries, and a better quality of life."

Epilepsy is a chronic disease characterized by seizures. The cause of epilepsy can include infections, genetics, trauma, stroke and tumors.

Xcopri is an epilepsy medication that is used along with other medications to manage seizures that are not controlled with other therapies. Approximately 10,500 people in Saskatchewan live with epilepsy. It's estimated about 100 people could benefit from this medication in the first year of coverage.

"XCopri has shown it has the potential to reduce/control seizures, even for a demographic that has historically struggled with seizure control," Epilepsy Saskatoon President Lori Newman said. "By having the government add XCopri to the Saskatchewan Formulary, tangible hope exists for people living with epilepsy that their doctor now has unimpeded access to prescribe a new medication - one that has the power to be life-changing."

Drug funding decisions in Saskatchewan are informed through a rigorous review process that includes medication assessment through Canada's Drug Agency, the provincial Drug Advisory Committee of Saskatchewan, and manufacturer pricing negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA). Saskatchewan is a member of the pCPA and works collaboratively with other provinces and territories to achieve better value for the publicly funded drug plans as well as patients.

The Saskatchewan Formulary offers a variety of medications that may be appropriate for epilepsy patients. Patients are encouraged to discuss their medication needs with their health care provider.

Criteria for coverage of Xcopri is listed on the Saskatchewan Formulary.

