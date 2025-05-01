Province Proclaims May as Jewish Heritage Month in Saskatchewan

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to proclaim May as Jewish Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the rich culture, history and significant contributions of Jewish communities in Saskatchewan.

Jewish Heritage Month provides the province with an opportunity to reflect on the resilience, traditions and diverse achievements of Jewish Canadians - past and present. From arts to business, science and public services, Jewish Canadians have played an essential role in shaping the social, economic and cultural fabric of both Saskatchewan and Canada as a whole.

"Jewish Heritage month is a time to honour the many ways Jewish Canadians have enriched our communities," Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Alana Ross said. "It is also a time to promote understanding and inclusion while recognizing the strength found in unity."

Jewish Heritage Month is an opportunity for all Canadians to learn more about Jewish heritage and celebrate the enduring legacy of Jewish life in Canada.

-30-

For more information, contact: