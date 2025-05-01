Saskatchewan's Real GDP Reaches Record High $80.5 Billion in 2024

CANADA, May 1 - Released on May 1, 2025

Province's GDP Growth Rate Second Highest in Canada

Today, new figures from Statistics Canada show that Saskatchewan remains a national leader in economic growth. Real GDP data shows Saskatchewan is second among Canadian provinces for growth in 2024.

Real GDP rose by 3.4 per cent from 2023 to 2024, well over the national average increase of 1.6 per cent. Saskatchewan's real GDP value remains at an all-time high of $80.5 billion, beating 2023's record of $77.9 billion. This is a provincial record.

"Saskatchewan continues to see record growth within our provincial economy and today's Statistics Canada data shows more people are choosing to live, work and raise families in our province," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Saskatchewan exports bring food and energy security not only to North America, but around the world. The result of this is more high-paying jobs for Saskatchewan residents, more services and a high quality of life for all who call our province home."

Many sectors contributed to this growth, including construction, up 13.2 per cent, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, up 7.8 per cent and mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction, up 5.6 per cent.

GDP measures the value of goods and services produced within a prescribed geographic region over a specific period of time.

This announcement continues to highlight the strength of the provincial economy. Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. Private capital investment is projected to reach $16.2 billion in 2025, an increase of 10.1 per cent over 2024. This is the second highest anticipated percentage increase among the provinces.

The Government of Saskatchewan recently unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit: investSK.ca.

