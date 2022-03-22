North Dakota crash reports now available online

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) now offers citizens instant access to crash reports through a new online delivery system.

The online system becomes operational today and is available at www.dot.nd.gov/crashreport. This system replaces the mail-in request form, which will no longer be accepted.

“This is an easier and much faster way for people to obtain their crash records,” said Karin Mongeon, director of NDDOT’s Highway Safety Division. “The old system had been in place for many years, and we are happy to streamline this process to better serve the public.”

Crash reports cost $7 and are typically requested by insurance companies, law firms and individuals involved in state-reportable vehicle crashes. A state-reportable crash is one that involves an injury, a fatality or at least $4,000 in total damage for all vehicles involved.

For more information on crash reports, visit www.dot.nd.gov/crashreport.

